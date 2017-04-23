  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Prince Khaled bin Salman appointed US ambassador

Prince Khaled bin Salman

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia on Saturday announced the appointment of Prince Khaled bin Salman as the new ambassador to the US.
Prince Khaled is an air force pilot who flew missions as part of the Saudi contribution to the anti-Daesh coalition. He replaces Prince Abdullah bin Faisal bin Turki, who served in the post for just over a year.
Among the other major decisions announced through a series of royal decrees on state television was the removal of Information and Cultural Minister Adel Al-Toraifi. He has been replaced by Dr. Awwad bin Al-Awwad, the ambassador to Germany.
Telecommunications and IT Minister Mohammed Al-Suwaiyel has been replaced by Abdullah bin Amer Al-Sawaha.
Civil Service Minister Khaled Al-Arj has been removed from his position.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has been named state minister for energy affairs.
In an interesting development, all regional governors will have deputies. A number of new deputies were announced.
A number of new governors were appointed. Hail Gov. Prince Saud bin Abdulmohsin has been replaced by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad.
Northern Border Region Gov. Mishal bin Abdullah has been replaced by Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan.
King Salman, through other royal decrees, restored financial allowances for civil servants and military personnel that had been cut under austerity measures.
“The royal order returns all allowances, financial benefits, and bonuses to civil servants and military staff,” said the decree.

