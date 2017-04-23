Makkah governor to launch biggest gold mine

JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal will launch on Monday Al-Duwaihi Gold Mine and Factory, and other mining infrastructure projects in the Makkah region.

Al-Duwaihi, the biggest gold mine in the Kingdom, is the newest to be owned and run by the Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Maaden).

Other infrastructure projects in the area include construction of a 450-km pipeline to transport processed sewage water from Taif to Al-Duwaihi, and construction of a 117-km road linking Al-Duwaihi with the Riyadh-Taif highway.

Maaden’s investments in the mine and associated infrastructure projects exceed SR1.5 billion ($400 million).

There will be 150 direct job opportunities for Saudi youths, 70 percent of them from nearby villages, and 200 jobs indirectly via contractors that are meeting the mine’s operational needs.

More than 30 trainees from neighboring areas have completed training at the Saudi Institute of Mining in Arar, which was established by Maaden in cooperation with the Technical and Vocational Training Corp., and have joined work at Al-Duwaihi.

Another 57 young Saudis have joined the Saudi Institute of Mining in Arar for a three-year training course to undertake the operation of future mines in the region.