Saudi Labor Ministry launches plan for bank accounts for domestic workers

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Labor and Social Development on Sunday announced the launch of a plan to open bank accounts for domestic workers to guarantee they get their entitlements in terms of wages and their protection.

The plan aims to protect the rights of the parties in the contractual relationship between domestic workers and their employers, improve the domestic working environment, increase job security and enhance the principles of rights in the Kingdom, said ministry spokesman Khaled Abu Al-Khail.

The plan will force employers to electronically document labor contracts via the Musaned website (www.musaned.gov.sa), identify monthly wages for each worker and open bank accounts for domestic workers, he added.

He urged the ministry’s clients to report any violations or problems regarding domestic workers through official channels, such as the communications center for client services at the number 19911.