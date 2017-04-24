Kashmir students, Indian forces clash as protests continue

SRINAGAR: Anti-India protests have triggered clashes between students and government forces in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, as authorities reopened schools after a weeklong suspension of classes.

Government forces used tear gas and water cannons to stop students from marching on Monday in the main commercial area in Srinagar, the key city in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

The students retaliated by hurling rocks and breaching the barricades set up by police and paramilitary soldiers. Some students were reportedly injured in the clashes.

Tensions between Kashmiri students and Indian law enforcement have escalated since April 15, when government forces raided a college in Pulwama, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of Srinagar, to scare anti-India activists.

India and Pakistan each administer parts of Kashmir, but both claim the region in its entirety.