Merkel arriving for visit

RIYADH: German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit the Kingdom on Sunday for two days to discuss issues of mutual interests with the Saudi leadership, according to Ambassador Dieter W. Haller.

“She’ll meet with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to discuss bilateral issues as well as peace and security in the region,” the German envoy told Arab News on Sunday.

The envoy said that as head of the German government, Merkel conducts extensive dialogues with the Saudi leadership on various issues affecting the region such as the situation in Yemen and Syria.

The ambassador added that Merkel will also brief King Salman on the G20 summit meeting in Hamburg, Germany, in early July.

Germany holds the G20 presidency through Nov. 30 and it aims to intensify international cooperation.

In a video podcast on the German G20 presidency, Merkel said that the stability of the global economy is the top issue.

Haller added that the German chancellor’s visit will also bolster bilateral ties between Germany and Saudi Arabia since the two leaders will be discussing issues of mutual interests such as trade.

Bilateral trade between the two countries amounts to SR44 billion, according to the German-Saudi Arabian Liaison Office for Economic Affairs (GESALO), the representative of the German economy in Saudi Arabia. GESALO is the registered name for AHK Saudi Arabia.

In 2015, Germany was the third biggest trading partner of the Kingdom and its most important products exported to the Kingdom include machinery and automotive parts.

More than 700 German companies are also actively engaged in business activities in the Kingdom.