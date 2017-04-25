  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 21 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Merkel arriving for visit

RODOLFO C. ESTIMO JR. |
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (AP file photo)

RIYADH: German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit the Kingdom on Sunday for two days to discuss issues of mutual interests with the Saudi leadership, according to Ambassador Dieter W. Haller.
“She’ll meet with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to discuss bilateral issues as well as peace and security in the region,” the German envoy told Arab News on Sunday.
The envoy said that as head of the German government, Merkel conducts extensive dialogues with the Saudi leadership on various issues affecting the region such as the situation in Yemen and Syria.
The ambassador added that Merkel will also brief King Salman on the G20 summit meeting in Hamburg, Germany, in early July.
Germany holds the G20 presidency through Nov. 30 and it aims to intensify international cooperation.
In a video podcast on the German G20 presidency, Merkel said that the stability of the global economy is the top issue.
Haller added that the German chancellor’s visit will also bolster bilateral ties between Germany and Saudi Arabia since the two leaders will be discussing issues of mutual interests such as trade.
Bilateral trade between the two countries amounts to SR44 billion, according to the German-Saudi Arabian Liaison Office for Economic Affairs (GESALO), the representative of the German economy in Saudi Arabia. GESALO is the registered name for AHK Saudi Arabia.
In 2015, Germany was the third biggest trading partner of the Kingdom and its most important products exported to the Kingdom include machinery and automotive parts.
More than 700 German companies are also actively engaged in business activities in the Kingdom.

Related Articles

RIYADH: German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit the Kingdom on Sunday for two days to discuss issues of mutual interests with the Saudi leadership, according to Ambassador Dieter W. Haller.
“She’ll meet with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to discuss bilateral issues as well as peace and security in the region,” the German envoy told Arab News on Sunday.
The envoy said that as head of the German government, Merkel conducts extensive dialogues with the Saudi leadership on various issues affecting the region such as the situation in Yemen and Syria.
The ambassador added that Merkel will also brief King Salman on the G20 summit meeting in Hamburg, Germany, in early July.
Germany holds the G20 presidency through Nov. 30 and it aims to intensify international cooperation.
In a video podcast on the German G20 presidency, Merkel said that the stability of the global economy is the top issue.
Haller added that the German chancellor’s visit will also bolster bilateral ties between Germany and Saudi Arabia since the two leaders will be discussing issues of mutual interests such as trade.
Bilateral trade between the two countries amounts to SR44 billion, according to the German-Saudi Arabian Liaison Office for Economic Affairs (GESALO), the representative of the German economy in Saudi Arabia. GESALO is the registered name for AHK Saudi Arabia.
In 2015, Germany was the third biggest trading partner of the Kingdom and its most important products exported to the Kingdom include machinery and automotive parts.
More than 700 German companies are also actively engaged in business activities in the Kingdom.

Tags: Angela Merkel Saudi-Germany Merkal King Salman

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi Cabinet throws its support for inter-Arab investments

RIYADH: The Cabinet on Monday threw its support to the Arab finance ministers in their call for...

Merkel arriving for visit

RIYADH: German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit the Kingdom on Sunday for two days to discuss...

Saudi Cabinet throws its support for inter-Arab investments
Merkel arriving for visit
New era in Saudi-Brunei relations, says ambassador
Makkah governor inaugurates development projects
Saudi health care sector ‘to require SR250bn by 2030’
Saudi finance minister highlights reform efforts at World Bank, IMF meetings
Latest News
US submarine makes S.Korea port call, North remains defiant
7 views
Trump backs away from demand for border wall money
65 views
Major 7.1 quake strikes off Chile's coast, rocks capital
66 views
Arkansas puts first killer to death in planned double execution
108 views
Saudi Cabinet throws its support for inter-Arab investments
269 views
Merkel arriving for visit
127 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR