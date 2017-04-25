  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 39 min 42 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Israel appoints country’s first female sharia judge

AFP |
Hana Khatib, who became the first female judge in Israel's Muslim sharia court system on April 25, 2017. (AFP)

JERUSALEM: Israel appointed its first female judge in its Muslim sharia court system on Tuesday, officials said, a move hailed as historic.
Hana Khatib, an attorney from the northern town of Tamra, was selected by an Israeli justice committee alongside three men to become a religious judge, or qadi, in the courts ruling on personal law for Muslims inside Israel.
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, from the far-right Jewish Home party and head of the committee that selected Khatib, said the appointment of a female religious judge “should have happened a long time ago.”
“This is great news for Arab women and the Arab society,” she said in a statement.
“I’m excited over the choice, and hope this is the bellwether for further appointments of women.”
Aida Touma-Sliman, a female Arab lawmaker from the Joint List coalition, called Khatib’s appointment “a historic move” that was the result of a long legal struggle, adding it would benefit all Arabs in Israel.
“It’s time to believe in the power of Arab women in filling any role, making decisions and being in positions of influence in society and state, and removing the obstacles from the way,” she said in a statement.
In Israel, family law — divorce, marriage, endowments — falls under the jurisdiction of religious courts, and separate systems exist for the country’s different creeds.
Khatib is the first woman not only for the Muslim sharia courts but for all the religious courts in Israel, as no women serve as judges in the Jewish or Druze courts.
There are not many women qadis around the world. Two women serve as sharia judges in the neighboring Palestinian Authority.
Khatib will be sworn in by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in a few weeks.
There are nine regional sharia courts in Israel as well as an appeal courts, with today’s appointments bringing the number of qadis in the Muslim system to 18.

Related Articles

JERUSALEM: Israel appointed its first female judge in its Muslim sharia court system on Tuesday, officials said, a move hailed as historic.
Hana Khatib, an attorney from the northern town of Tamra, was selected by an Israeli justice committee alongside three men to become a religious judge, or qadi, in the courts ruling on personal law for Muslims inside Israel.
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, from the far-right Jewish Home party and head of the committee that selected Khatib, said the appointment of a female religious judge “should have happened a long time ago.”
“This is great news for Arab women and the Arab society,” she said in a statement.
“I’m excited over the choice, and hope this is the bellwether for further appointments of women.”
Aida Touma-Sliman, a female Arab lawmaker from the Joint List coalition, called Khatib’s appointment “a historic move” that was the result of a long legal struggle, adding it would benefit all Arabs in Israel.
“It’s time to believe in the power of Arab women in filling any role, making decisions and being in positions of influence in society and state, and removing the obstacles from the way,” she said in a statement.
In Israel, family law — divorce, marriage, endowments — falls under the jurisdiction of religious courts, and separate systems exist for the country’s different creeds.
Khatib is the first woman not only for the Muslim sharia courts but for all the religious courts in Israel, as no women serve as judges in the Jewish or Druze courts.
There are not many women qadis around the world. Two women serve as sharia judges in the neighboring Palestinian Authority.
Khatib will be sworn in by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in a few weeks.
There are nine regional sharia courts in Israel as well as an appeal courts, with today’s appointments bringing the number of qadis in the Muslim system to 18.

Tags: Palestine 2017 female Judje Muslim Sharia Israel

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Netanyahu snubs German FM over plan to meet rights groups

BERLIN/JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled talks on Tuesday with Germany’s...

Migrant domestics in Lebanon deported for having children

BEIRUT: Dozens of migrant domestic workers who have given birth in Lebanon are being detained,...

Netanyahu snubs German FM over plan to meet rights groups
Migrant domestics in Lebanon deported for having children
Israel appoints country’s first female sharia judge
Iraq says Kuwait approves $100 million grant, first since 1990
Daesh ‘executes’ at least 15 civilians in Mosul: officials
Iran's Khamenei says next president should be less engaged with West
Latest News
Saudi Mohammed Alwan wins 2017 Int’l Prize for Arabic Fiction
3 views
Lady Gaga, Women’s March snag Webby Awards
2 views
The $1.6m Reem Acra dress everyone is talking about
3 views
Radiohead urged to scrap Israel gig and stand up for Palestine
5 views
China bans ‘religious’ names for Muslim babies in Xinjiang
228 views
Riyadh donates additional $150m to help Yemenis
23 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR