Last updated: 1 min 35 sec ago

Middle-East

Wild boars slay three Daesh militants

AISHA FAREED | ARAB NEWS |
Wild boar. (AFP)

JEDDAH: Three Daesh fighters were reportedly killed by a herd of wild boars in a farmland held by militants in the Al-Rashad region of Iraq.
According to Iraqi News, the fighters were killed Sunday night following a failed attempt to set up an ambush for the beasts to be removed from southern Kirkuk, which is home to multiple communities in Iraq.
Five other extremists were severely wounded in the attack.
Sheikh Anwar Al-Assi, an Iraqi tribal chief, told The Times that Daesh planned an attack on local anti-terrorist tribesmen.
The tribesmen fled to the mountains when Daesh captured the Hawija town three years ago.
The eight militants, three killed and five injured, were claimed to be hiding in dense reeds near the Zaghitoun River before they were brutally rampaged by the fierce animals.
“It is likely their movement disturbed a herd of wild pigs, which inhabit the area as well as nearby cornfields. The area is dense with reeds, which are good for hiding in,” Al-Assi told The Times.
Sources confirm that the Daesh group took revenge from the wild boars. It is unclear how the revenge was carried out.
Daesh members have been regularly executing civilians in Kirkuk and other parts of Iraq for collaborating with Iraqi security forces or attempting to flee the camps allocated for them.

