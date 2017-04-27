  • Search form

Middle-East

Iraqi forces seize ancient site of Hatra from Daesh

AFP |
Iraqi paramilitary troops fires towards Daesh militants during a battle with Daesh militants on the outskirts of the ancient city of Hatra near Mosul, Iraq on Wednesday. (REUTERS)

HATRA: Iraqi forces seized the UNESCO-listed ancient site of Hatra from Daesh Wednesday, the latest archaeological jewel to be wrested from the terrorists’ grip.
Hashed Al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization) paramilitary forces fighting Daesh around Iraq’s second city Mosul said they had “liberated the ancient city of Hatra... after fierce clashes with the enemy.”
The Hashed forces launched their offensive at dawn on Tuesday and swiftly retook villages in nearby desert areas and the Hatra archaeological site.
Nearby modern Hatra was not yet fully retaken but the Hashed said its forces had “broken into the town after Daesh defenses collapsed.”
It said in a statement that it killed 61 Daesh fighters in the two-day-old operation, including 19 suicide bombers, and evacuated around 2,500 civilians who fled their homes.
An AFP reporter with the forces said the advance was quick and supported by army helicopters. The Hashed Al-Shaabi said they retook an area covering 800 sq. km.
Lying 120 km southwest of Mosul, the militants’ last urban Iraqi stronghold, Hatra is one of a string of archaeological sites recaptured from Daesh in recent months.

