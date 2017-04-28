Petromin to build 240 gas stations in Kingdom

Petromin, the leading lubricants and automotive services company in Saudi Arabia, outlined plans to build 240 gas stations across the Kingdom at the 10th edition of the Saudi Travel and Tourism Investment Market (STTIM) recently held in Riyadh.

The STTIM is one of the biggest annual tourism events held in Saudi Arabia, and is attended by industry leaders and public, private, local and international agencies and organizations. Participants present and promote investment opportunities, and tourism services and products across the country through a conference and a series of lectures, workshops and training sessions.

Addressing the audience in the Tourism Services Industry Session, Samir Nawar, CEO of Petromin, said: “A major objective for Petromin is to set benchmark quality across the service industry, and to cater to the needs of all residents, pilgrims and other visitors in the Kingdom. Our gas stations have the latest equipment, and each station creates at least 110 jobs, 30 percent of which are Saudi nationals.”



He said: “Expansion plans go on as we look forward to improving the quality that we deliver across all our service outlets.”

Nawar added: “To alleviate services of gas stations, strong support is required from all related parties to encourage more organized companies to step in to the service field and provide integrated and elevated services. High lead times can stall the progression of key projects, so further collaboration between concerned stakeholders is needed to simplify and expedite the permitting process.”

Petromin operates five main business segments: Lubricants Manufacturing & Sales, Quick Lube Change Outlets (Petromin Express), Auto Care Workshops, Fuel Retail Stations and Automotive Dealerships (national dealer for Nissan in KSA). With more than 5,000 employees, Petromin exports its products to over 40 countries in the GCC, Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Petromin, the leading lubricants and automotive services company in Saudi Arabia, outlined plans to build 240 gas stations across the Kingdom at the 10th edition of the Saudi Travel and Tourism Investment Market (STTIM) recently held in Riyadh.

The STTIM is one of the biggest annual tourism events held in Saudi Arabia, and is attended by industry leaders and public, private, local and international agencies and organizations. Participants present and promote investment opportunities, and tourism services and products across the country through a conference and a series of lectures, workshops and training sessions.

Addressing the audience in the Tourism Services Industry Session, Samir Nawar, CEO of Petromin, said: “A major objective for Petromin is to set benchmark quality across the service industry, and to cater to the needs of all residents, pilgrims and other visitors in the Kingdom. Our gas stations have the latest equipment, and each station creates at least 110 jobs, 30 percent of which are Saudi nationals.”



He said: “Expansion plans go on as we look forward to improving the quality that we deliver across all our service outlets.”

Nawar added: “To alleviate services of gas stations, strong support is required from all related parties to encourage more organized companies to step in to the service field and provide integrated and elevated services. High lead times can stall the progression of key projects, so further collaboration between concerned stakeholders is needed to simplify and expedite the permitting process.”

Petromin operates five main business segments: Lubricants Manufacturing & Sales, Quick Lube Change Outlets (Petromin Express), Auto Care Workshops, Fuel Retail Stations and Automotive Dealerships (national dealer for Nissan in KSA). With more than 5,000 employees, Petromin exports its products to over 40 countries in the GCC, Middle East, Africa and Asia.