Turkish military convoy moves closer to Syrian Kurds

ISTANBUL: A convoy of Turkish military vehicles has relocated to a base near the Syrian border as tensions with US-backed Kurdish militants escalate.

Footage shot Friday night shows armored vehicles and personnel carriers on the road. Private Ihlas news agency reports they were moved to Sanliurfa province from Kilis in the west with the completion of Turkey’s cross-border operation in Syria and may be used against Syrian Kurdish militants or YPG “if needed.”

Tension between Turkey and the YPG has been rising. Turkey conducted airstrikes against the group in Syria and Iraq on Tuesday, prompting clashes. Ankara sees the group as a terror organization.

The escalation led to US patrols along the border in Syria.