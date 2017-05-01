Rubaiyat celebrates 37 years of fashion and success

Rubaiyat, a retailer of fashion and luxury goods, is celebrating its 37th anniversary and cordially invites customers to visit its stores to enjoy special anniversary offers that will last for two weeks.

Rubaiyat holds exclusive distribution rights within the Kingdom for leading luxury brands including Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani, Loro Piana, Lanvin, Ermenegildo Zegna and many more.

The company has a history of supporting local creative talents through pop-ups, exciting collaborations and one-of-a-kind initiatives.

In 1980s, national dress for both men and women was predominant in the Kingdom as opposed to western outfits. Retail fashion was more about quick profits, and retailers were buying old stocks and not seasonal or up-to-date collections.

Rubaiyat took the lead in this market segment by first importing high quality men’s fashion wear and later adding women’s fashion and children’s wear to the range.

It took courage to venture into an as-yet-undefined market, but the success enjoyed in those days promised a bright future; a promise realized after Rubaiyat expanded its range to include fashion accessories and all types of luxury goods.

Today, with 37 years of success to its credit, Rubaiyat is recognized as the leading retailer of high fashion and luxury brands in the Kingdom. It has become famous for its insistence on highest quality and impeccable service coupled with creative flair and innovative thinking that have earned the Kingdom a prominent position as one of the fashion capitals of the Middle East.

