RADO Al-Ghazali 2017 exhibition inaugurated

Deputy Gov. of Jeddah Mohammed Hamad Al-Wafi inaugurated RADO Al-Ghazali 2017 exhibition, which was organized by Al Ghazali Company in Jeddah.

The event attracted a large number of visitors, including the company’s clients and businessmen.

Al-Wafi and Abdullatif Mohammed Abdullatif, executive director of Al Ghazali, toured the exhibition.

The exhibition included various new models and designs of high quality Swiss RADO watches which were recently displayed at Basel Gallery and have stylish, classy designs suitable for all ages and tastes from both genders.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the annual “RADO Al-Ghazali” clients’ meeting was also held. Al-Ghazali thanked the company’s clients for their interest in participating in this meeting which confirmed Al-Ghazali’s keenness on the continuity of the joint business relations with success partners.

Abdullatif expressed his happiness with the success and development of the annual Al-Ghazali event.

He stressed on the importance of focusing on developing the services provided for clients.

He said RADO’s sales have witnessed a great increase in the Saudi market through Al-Ghazali’s successful marketing plans.

During the event, a RADO official presented a detailed explanation of the latest models of RADO watches.

