New Renault Captur 2017 available with bigger engine at a lower price

Gulf Advantage Automobile (GAA) launched recently the new version of Renault Captur 2017, equipped with a bigger engine offered at a lower price.

Undercutting rival models in the Crossover and small SUV segments by an enormous amount, this crossover uses proven Renault engines and engineering to create a very likeable product that proved to be ideal in the Saudi market.

The launch of this new product, with an attractive prive, is part of the company’s continuous efforts to better serve its customers and to keep pace with the success that Renault vehicles have enjoyed in the Kingdom as the top European brand characterized with the best safety and quality standards and offered in a variety of styles suitable for all segments of the society.

The Renault Captur is Renault’s first urban crossover and stands out from the crowd by delivering the best of three different worlds: The expressive styling and driving position of an SUV, the cabin space and modular interior of an MPV and the agility and driving enjoyment of a compact saloon car.

Renault Captur has been a huge success since its arrival to the Saudi market. It is a good option for those wanting small hatchback dimensions and costs, but with a shadow of thrill. It is characterized by endurance, fuel economy and outstanding performance and now offered with a bigger 1.6L CVT 115hp engine.

It is both lively and agile, powerful and quiet. For even greater driving pleasure, it is connected to a 6-speed dual-clutch EDC with automatic gearbox and anti-slippery break system.

The Renault Captur exemplifies the new strategy Renault is implementing and at the same time, it draws on the company’s extensive expertise and long-lasting history in car manufacturing, which is apparent through its superb design, functionality and the latest in terms of technology.

Its compact size with high ground clearance, large wheels and underbody protection allow you to explore the facets of everyday life.

For additional information, customers can visit the nearest Gulf advantage automobiles showrooms, or they can call the Renault center at 920006196.

Gulf Advantage Automobile (GAA) launched recently the new version of Renault Captur 2017, equipped with a bigger engine offered at a lower price.

Undercutting rival models in the Crossover and small SUV segments by an enormous amount, this crossover uses proven Renault engines and engineering to create a very likeable product that proved to be ideal in the Saudi market.

The launch of this new product, with an attractive prive, is part of the company’s continuous efforts to better serve its customers and to keep pace with the success that Renault vehicles have enjoyed in the Kingdom as the top European brand characterized with the best safety and quality standards and offered in a variety of styles suitable for all segments of the society.

The Renault Captur is Renault’s first urban crossover and stands out from the crowd by delivering the best of three different worlds: The expressive styling and driving position of an SUV, the cabin space and modular interior of an MPV and the agility and driving enjoyment of a compact saloon car.

Renault Captur has been a huge success since its arrival to the Saudi market. It is a good option for those wanting small hatchback dimensions and costs, but with a shadow of thrill. It is characterized by endurance, fuel economy and outstanding performance and now offered with a bigger 1.6L CVT 115hp engine.

It is both lively and agile, powerful and quiet. For even greater driving pleasure, it is connected to a 6-speed dual-clutch EDC with automatic gearbox and anti-slippery break system.

The Renault Captur exemplifies the new strategy Renault is implementing and at the same time, it draws on the company’s extensive expertise and long-lasting history in car manufacturing, which is apparent through its superb design, functionality and the latest in terms of technology.

Its compact size with high ground clearance, large wheels and underbody protection allow you to explore the facets of everyday life.

For additional information, customers can visit the nearest Gulf advantage automobiles showrooms, or they can call the Renault center at 920006196.