Gulf Arab officials in Washington for 2-week outreach effort

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Officials and experts from Gulf Arab countries are in Washington for the next two weeks to take part in a series of public lectures aimed at addressing issues of concern for the region under the Trump administration.

Saudi Arabia’s Undersecretary for International Communication at the Information Ministry, Abdulmohsen Alyas says the talks will address “issues of misunderstanding and miscommunication” between the United States and its Gulf allies through direct and frank discussions on important issues.

The lectures at Washington-based think tanks, including the conservative American Enterprise Institute and the Atlantic Council, will run from Tuesday until May 12.

Speakers from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain will discuss topics ranging from economic reforms in the region to developments in women’s rights, counterterrorism efforts and the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

