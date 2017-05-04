  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Prince Mishal bin Abdulaziz passes away at 90

MOHAMMAD AL-SULAMI |
Prince Mishal bin Abdulaziz
JEDDAH: Prince Mishal bin Abdulaziz, chairman of the Allegiance Council died Wednesday, the royal court announced, adding that funeral prayer will be performed after Isha prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Thursday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Prince Mishal was 90.
Prince Mishal was born on Sept. 5, 1926, and was the 14th son of King Abdulaziz. He was in charge of the Allegiance Council by a directive from late King Abdullah in 2007.
King Abdulaziz appointed Prince Mishal as deputy defense minister in 1945 and then defense minister in 1955 to succeed his brother, Prince Mansour, who was then serving as defense minister and had died.
After the death of his father, he was appointed information deputy minister and has worked with Prince Fahd bin Abdulaziz until Prince Fahd had left his post.
In 1962, he was re-appointed as the minister of defense and aviation and stayed there for a short while. He was then appointed Makkah governor.
King Fahd bin Abdulaziz had appointed him as his adviser and Prince Mishal stayed in this position until 2009 when he decided to leave politics and focus on his personal life and business. He owned several projects in the Kingdom, most importantly Al-Shula Holding Group. He was also the head of the board of directors of Pioneers Holding for financial investments.
