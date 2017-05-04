  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 26 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Palestinian attempts stabbing, shot by Israeli forces

AFP |
Israeli security forces gather at the site where a Palestinian attempted to stab Israeli police near the site known to Muslims as the Ibrahimi Mosque and to Jews as the Tomb of the Patriarchs in the West Bank town of Hebron on May 4, 2017. (AFP)

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian attempted to stab Israeli police near a flashpoint holy site in Hebron in the occupied West Bank on Thursday and was shot and wounded, Israeli authorities said.
The incident occurred near the site known to Muslims as the Ibrahimi Mosque and to Jews as the Cave of the Patriarchs in the tense city, where several hundred Israeli settlers live under heavy guard among some 200,000 Palestinians.
“Officers responded when the suspect approached them armed with a knife,” Israeli police said in a statement.
“The terrorist was shot and the area closed off.”
The Palestinian is from the Hebron area, police said.
An Israeli hospital treating him described the Palestinian as a 25-year-old man in light to moderate condition.
A wave of unrest which erupted in October 2015 has claimed the lives of 261 Palestinians, 41 Israelis, two Americans, one Jordanian, an Eritrean, a Sudanese and a Briton, according to an AFP count.
Most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks, Israeli authorities say.
Others were shot dead during protests or clashes, while some were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip.
The violence has greatly subsided in recent months.

Related Articles

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian attempted to stab Israeli police near a flashpoint holy site in Hebron in the occupied West Bank on Thursday and was shot and wounded, Israeli authorities said.
The incident occurred near the site known to Muslims as the Ibrahimi Mosque and to Jews as the Cave of the Patriarchs in the tense city, where several hundred Israeli settlers live under heavy guard among some 200,000 Palestinians.
“Officers responded when the suspect approached them armed with a knife,” Israeli police said in a statement.
“The terrorist was shot and the area closed off.”
The Palestinian is from the Hebron area, police said.
An Israeli hospital treating him described the Palestinian as a 25-year-old man in light to moderate condition.
A wave of unrest which erupted in October 2015 has claimed the lives of 261 Palestinians, 41 Israelis, two Americans, one Jordanian, an Eritrean, a Sudanese and a Briton, according to an AFP count.
Most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks, Israeli authorities say.
Others were shot dead during protests or clashes, while some were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip.
The violence has greatly subsided in recent months.

Tags: Jerusalem Palestine Israel

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Palestinian attempts stabbing, shot by Israeli forces

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian attempted to stab Israeli police near a flashpoint holy site in Hebron...

Syrian armed opposition to return to Astana peace talks: RIA

ASTANA: The Syrian armed opposition will return on Thursday to the talks on settling the Syrian...

Palestinian attempts stabbing, shot by Israeli forces
Syrian armed opposition to return to Astana peace talks: RIA
Poll shows sharp divisions among Arab youth over education, employment
Turkey to keep Wikipedia blocked until court order followed: official
UAE ‘optimistic’ after Libyan ally meets PM Sarraj
Abbas stops funding Gaza electricity to pressure Hamas
Latest News
’World’s heaviest woman’ leaves Indian hospital after surgery
1 views
Palestinian attempts stabbing, shot by Israeli forces
8 views
Football great Maradona set for India visit ahead of U-17 WC
45 views
Comey defends Clinton choice; says he had limited options
24 views
Racism scars European football with sanctions still often weak
112 views
May takes tough Brexit stance as UK holds local elections
64 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR