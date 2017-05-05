  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Daesh leader in Egypt tells Muslims to avoid Christian gatherings

Middle-East

Daesh leader in Egypt tells Muslims to avoid Christian gatherings

Reuters |
Militants are increasingly targeting religious minorities, such as the country’s Coptic Christians. (File photo: Reuters)

CAIRO: Daesh’s leader in Egypt has warned Muslims to stay away from Christian gatherings as well as government, military and police facilities, suggesting that the militant group will keep up attacks on what he referred to as “legitmate targets.”
In April, two Daesh suicide bombers killed at least 45 people at churches in the cities of Alexandria and Tanta, one of the bloodiest attacks the country has experienced in years.
“We are warning you to stay away from Christian gatherings, as well as the gatherings of the army and the police, and the areas that have political government facilities,” the leader, who was not named, said in an interview in Daesh’s Al Naba weekly newspaper published on Telegram.
Militants are increasingly targetting religious minorities, a challenge to President Abdel Fattah Al Sissi, who has promised to protect them from extremism.
Islamic State has been turning its sights on targets outside its base in the Sinai, putting more pressure on the government and presenting extra challenges for security services.

Related Articles

CAIRO: Daesh’s leader in Egypt has warned Muslims to stay away from Christian gatherings as well as government, military and police facilities, suggesting that the militant group will keep up attacks on what he referred to as “legitmate targets.”
In April, two Daesh suicide bombers killed at least 45 people at churches in the cities of Alexandria and Tanta, one of the bloodiest attacks the country has experienced in years.
“We are warning you to stay away from Christian gatherings, as well as the gatherings of the army and the police, and the areas that have political government facilities,” the leader, who was not named, said in an interview in Daesh’s Al Naba weekly newspaper published on Telegram.
Militants are increasingly targetting religious minorities, a challenge to President Abdel Fattah Al Sissi, who has promised to protect them from extremism.
Islamic State has been turning its sights on targets outside its base in the Sinai, putting more pressure on the government and presenting extra challenges for security services.

Tags: Daesh Egypt Christians Muslims

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Daesh leader in Egypt tells Muslims to avoid Christian gatherings

CAIRO: Daesh’s leader in Egypt has warned Muslims to stay away from Christian gatherings as well...

Syrian opposition reject Russia’s proposal for safe zones

ASTANA, Kazakhstan: Syria’s armed opposition on Thursday rejected a Russian plan to create safe...

Daesh leader in Egypt tells Muslims to avoid Christian gatherings
Syrian opposition reject Russia’s proposal for safe zones
Arab League urges UN to probe ‘violations’ in Israeli prisons
Algerians vote for new Parliament in ballot marked by youth apathy
Mosul offensive gains fresh momentum as army attacks Daesh from northwest
4,000-year-old funerary garden discovered in Luxor
Latest News
Daesh leader in Egypt tells Muslims to avoid Christian gatherings
1 views
Iraqi entrepreneurs find business success in smartphone apps
4 views
Delta Air Lines apologizes for forcing family off flight
45 views
Third Turk arrested in Malaysia for security reasons
85 views
Large Chinese-made passenger jet makes maiden flight
229 views
Saudi Arabia says Trump visit to enhance cooperation in fighting extremism
99 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR