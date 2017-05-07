  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Homes evacuated, military deployed after flooding in Canada

World

Homes evacuated, military deployed after flooding in Canada

AFP |
Police ride on a boat in a flooded residential area in Rigaud, Quebec, Canada, on Saturday. (REUTERS)

OTTAWA: The Canadian army has begun to deploy in eastern Canada, where flooding from heavy rain forced new evacuations on Saturday ahead of peak floods expected on Monday or Tuesday.
Water levels continued to rise on Saturday from Toronto and Lake Ontario up to 500 kilometers (300 miles) downstream of the St. Lawrence River, especially in Quebec province, where some 400 troops have been dispatched.
The worst is yet to come, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard warned on Saturday.
“The water will continue rising over the next two or three days,” he said after visiting the town of Rigaud, east of Montreal, which has been flooded for more than a week.
The government ordered the troop deployment on Friday.
“Our troops are responding quickly and professionally, and are already beginning to deliver critical support to Canadians affected by the flooding,” Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said on Saturday.
Torrential rains have added to runoff from melting snow that has caused rivers to overflow their banks, posing a critical situation from Ottawa to Montreal.
The emergency services warned that rising waters would reach regions east of Montreal, where precipitation by Sunday night could reach between 90 and 125 millimeters (3.5 to 5 inches).
Near the Atlantic, the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization warned residents to remain on alert until Monday, saying water levels are near or above flood stage in many regions and expected to rise.
In Quebec, the province hardest hit by the flooding, more than 1,500 homes have been flooded in 121 towns and cities and nearly 1,000 people evacuated, the emergency services said.
“I understand people are reluctant to leave their homes,” Couillard said, “but if you’re asked, do it for your own safety.”

Related Articles

OTTAWA: The Canadian army has begun to deploy in eastern Canada, where flooding from heavy rain forced new evacuations on Saturday ahead of peak floods expected on Monday or Tuesday.
Water levels continued to rise on Saturday from Toronto and Lake Ontario up to 500 kilometers (300 miles) downstream of the St. Lawrence River, especially in Quebec province, where some 400 troops have been dispatched.
The worst is yet to come, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard warned on Saturday.
“The water will continue rising over the next two or three days,” he said after visiting the town of Rigaud, east of Montreal, which has been flooded for more than a week.
The government ordered the troop deployment on Friday.
“Our troops are responding quickly and professionally, and are already beginning to deliver critical support to Canadians affected by the flooding,” Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said on Saturday.
Torrential rains have added to runoff from melting snow that has caused rivers to overflow their banks, posing a critical situation from Ottawa to Montreal.
The emergency services warned that rising waters would reach regions east of Montreal, where precipitation by Sunday night could reach between 90 and 125 millimeters (3.5 to 5 inches).
Near the Atlantic, the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization warned residents to remain on alert until Monday, saying water levels are near or above flood stage in many regions and expected to rise.
In Quebec, the province hardest hit by the flooding, more than 1,500 homes have been flooded in 121 towns and cities and nearly 1,000 people evacuated, the emergency services said.
“I understand people are reluctant to leave their homes,” Couillard said, “but if you’re asked, do it for your own safety.”

Tags: Canada Ottawa Canada Prime Minister Canadian army flash floods

Comments

MORE FROM World

Macron, Le Pen face off as France elects president

PARIS: French voters will pick a new president on Sunday, choosing between young centrist...

Homes evacuated, military deployed after flooding in Canada

OTTAWA: The Canadian army has begun to deploy in eastern Canada, where flooding from heavy rain...

Macron, Le Pen face off as France elects president
Homes evacuated, military deployed after flooding in Canada
Spanish naval ship saves 651 migrants off Libya
Boko Haram releases 82 Chibok girls three years after kidnapping -Nigerian officials
Former presidents urge action to heal ‘sick’ S. Africa
Growing African repression causing migrant exodus: Oxfam
Latest News
Macron, Le Pen face off as France elects president
6 views
Homes evacuated, military deployed after flooding in Canada
45 views
Anna Wintour made a dame by Britain’s queen
21 views
Kanye West exits social media
30 views
It’s official! Ed Sheeran is coming to Dubai
22 views
British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver sparks fish fuss in Iceland
23 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR