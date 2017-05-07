  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 43 min 58 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Israel’s Netanyahu says Palestinians don’t educate to peace

World

Israel’s Netanyahu says Palestinians don’t educate to peace

Associated Press |
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier escorted by his wife Elke Budenbender and the chairman of the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum, Avner Shalev stand by as an embassy officer official lays a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance, where the names of major death and concentration camps are written, during his visit to Yad Vashem commemorating the six million Jews killed by Nazis during World War II(AFP)

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Palestinians are not educating their children toward peace.
Netanyahu spoke Sunday at his weekly Cabinet meeting ahead of US President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Israel. Netanyahu says Trump’s first overseas trip as president reflects the strong bond between the nations. He welcomed Trump’s push to resume peace talks, but criticized Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for “praising terrorists and paying them” — and lying about preaching peace to children.
The Palestinian “martyrs’ fund” pays about 35,000 families of Palestinians killed and wounded in the long-running conflict with Israel, and says the money amounts to welfare payments to victims. Israel has long said the payments glorify terrorism and provide an incentive to kill. Last week, Netanyahu urged Abbas to “fund peace and not murder.”

Related Articles

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Palestinians are not educating their children toward peace.
Netanyahu spoke Sunday at his weekly Cabinet meeting ahead of US President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Israel. Netanyahu says Trump’s first overseas trip as president reflects the strong bond between the nations. He welcomed Trump’s push to resume peace talks, but criticized Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for “praising terrorists and paying them” — and lying about preaching peace to children.
The Palestinian “martyrs’ fund” pays about 35,000 families of Palestinians killed and wounded in the long-running conflict with Israel, and says the money amounts to welfare payments to victims. Israel has long said the payments glorify terrorism and provide an incentive to kill. Last week, Netanyahu urged Abbas to “fund peace and not murder.”

Tags: Jerusalem Israel Israeli Prime Palestinians peace US president Kill Benjamin Netanyahu

Comments

MORE FROM World

Deadly Tanzania school bus crash blamed on speeding

TANZANIA: A bus crash in Tanzania that claimed the lives of 32 primary school pupils, two...

Nepal wants to limit age for Everest after 85-year-old dies

NEPAL: Family and supporters honored Sunday the 85-year-old climber who died attempting to...

Deadly Tanzania school bus crash blamed on speeding
Nepal wants to limit age for Everest after 85-year-old dies
Pakistan says inflicted heavy losses on Afghan border forces
Jordan, US launch major military exercises
Gunfight between Indian police, rebels kills 5 in Kashmir
Afghan families flee as Taliban take key northern district
Latest News
German footbridge offers dizzying walk over river valley
170 views
Durant scores 38 points, Warriors beat Jazz to take 3-0 lead
11 views
Jutanugarn, Wie set up semis showdown in LPGA Match Play
69 views
Reed grabs Wells Fargo lead on back-to-back birdies
1 views
Pedrosa leads Spanish 1-2-3 finish at Jerez
6 views
Deadly Tanzania school bus crash blamed on speeding
54 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR