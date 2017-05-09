  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Jeddah hosts marriage forum

Fouzia Khan |
Some 1,400 youths participated in marriage forum organized by Al-Zawaj in Jeddah. (AN photo)
The Jeddah Marriage Forum, organized by Al-Zawaj to help young people get marriage and family guidance, opened on Sunday.
Some 1,400 youths are taking part in the three-day forum under the patronage of Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, under the theme: “How to control the expenses of marriage.”
Experts are covering topics including “etiquette”, “happy marriage life”, “resolving marital differences” and “pre-marriage screening.”
Academics, consultants and advocates who specialize in family guidance are also taking part.
The director general of Al-Zawaj, Fahad Al-Hazmi, said the forum aims to give young men and women who are going to get married knowledge and skills to build a stable and happy family.
The forum seeks to develop effective communication skills, prepare couples psychologically for married life, and explain the rights of the husband and wife, required social behavior in married life, the basics of a successful marriage, health issues and proper financial planning, he added.
