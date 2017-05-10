Kourtney Kardashian’s new love interest is an Arab model

  • Search form

Kourtney Kardashian
LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, who was rumored to be dating Justin Bieber at one point, reportedly has a new Arab love interest — Younes Bendjima.
“Kourtney and Younes have seen each other several times in the last week. It’s been casual, but they are really getting to know each other and having fun,” a source told E!.
The former boxer and model was born in Algeria in 1993. Bemdjima worked in his father’s restaurant before training as a boxer.
He speaks fluent Arabic, English and French, reported the New York Post.
His mother lives in Paris and he splits his time between the French capital and New York. Bendjima and Kardashian reportedly started dating back in October.
The pair were snapped together for the first time as they left a hotel together in Paris in December.
The 23-year-old former boxer has modeled for such major fashion brands as Givenchy, Hermes, Calvin Klein, Burberry and Ralph Lauren.
