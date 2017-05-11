ITC signs SR3.5bn broadband agreement with CITC

Integrated Telecom Company (ITC), an information and communication technology company, has signed an agreement with the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) to implement the high-speed fiber optic broadband initiative.

CITC Gov. Abdulaziz Al-Ruwais and ITC CEO Ghassan Itani signed the agreement in the presence of Prince Saud bin Khalid bin Abdullah, chairman of the board of directors at ITC, Abdullah bin Amer Al-Sawahah, minister of communications and information technology, and other senior officials from the ministry and the company.

The share of ITC from the broadband implementation project is 30 percent, equivalent to 121,500 residential units in urban areas with a high density and 5,190,000 in urban areas, at a cost of about SR3.5 billion ($930 million).

ITC CEO Itani said: “This agreement comes within the framework of the continuous support and participation of ITC to the directives of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC. ITC is continuing its commitment to utilize all its material, technical and human resources to achieve all the strategic objectives of the National Transition Program 2020.”

He added: “This agreement will improve the level of services that are provided to its customers in all sectors. The company’s great expertise will contribute to the development of this vital sector, the enhancement of the digital infrastructure and the provision of high-speed fiber optic broadband services to the urban areas of the Kingdom and to vital government houses and facilities.”

ITC works with a number of specialized partners in IT to provide communications solutions, managed services and cloud services to both government and business sectors in the Kingdom. It is one of the leading Information and Communications Technology Service (ICT) providers in Saudi Arabia.

