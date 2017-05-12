  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Donald Trump Jr. to give speech at American University of Dubai graduation

Middle-East

Donald Trump Jr. to give speech at American University of Dubai graduation

Arab News |
Donald Trump Jr. is set to give the keynote address at an American University of Dubai graduation ceremony. (File photo: AP)

DUBAI: Donald Trump Jr. is set to give the keynote address at an American University of Dubai graduation ceremony next week.
The eldest child of the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, and his first wife, Ivana, Trump Jr. will address students and their friends and families at the event, which is slated for May 14.
The event will be held at the city’s World Trade Center.
Billed as the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, a businessman and a reality TV star in the AUD announcement, it has not yet been unveiled what topics he will address in the speech.
Arab News has contacted the American University of Dubai for comment but has yet to hear back.
Trump Jr. will be in Dubai just before his father makes his first foreign visit as president.
Donald Trump is set to visit Saudi Arabia in late May and will promote an agenda of “tolerance,” “burden sharing” and “countering both Iran and Daesh,” according to senior US officials.
Trump Jr. praised Dubai and its ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in a February visit to the UAE, saying: "To see the incredible vision Sheikh Mohammed has been able to put forward for this country is truly awe-inspiring."

Related Articles

DUBAI: Donald Trump Jr. is set to give the keynote address at an American University of Dubai graduation ceremony next week.
The eldest child of the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, and his first wife, Ivana, Trump Jr. will address students and their friends and families at the event, which is slated for May 14.
The event will be held at the city’s World Trade Center.
Billed as the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, a businessman and a reality TV star in the AUD announcement, it has not yet been unveiled what topics he will address in the speech.
Arab News has contacted the American University of Dubai for comment but has yet to hear back.
Trump Jr. will be in Dubai just before his father makes his first foreign visit as president.
Donald Trump is set to visit Saudi Arabia in late May and will promote an agenda of “tolerance,” “burden sharing” and “countering both Iran and Daesh,” according to senior US officials.
Trump Jr. praised Dubai and its ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in a February visit to the UAE, saying: "To see the incredible vision Sheikh Mohammed has been able to put forward for this country is truly awe-inspiring."

Tags: Donald Trump Jr. Donald Trump Dubai UAE American University of Dubai AUD

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Donald Trump Jr. to give speech at American University of Dubai graduation

DUBAI: Donald Trump Jr. is set to give the keynote address at an American University of Dubai...

Iranian militia leader talks of full Middle East dominance

JEDDAH: A notorious sectarian leader in Iraq has claimed that the Shiite project of encircling and...

Donald Trump Jr. to give speech at American University of Dubai graduation
Iranian militia leader talks of full Middle East dominance
US has no doubt differences with Turkey will be resolved
UN in talks over control of Syria safe zones
Hamas catches killer of a top Gaza leader
Iraq forces launch anti-Daesh push in western desert
Latest News
Donald Trump Jr. to give speech at American University of Dubai graduation
UK reality show ‘Big Brother’ gets political with ‘culture clash’
20 views
Trump: I was going to fire that ‘showboat’ no matter what
249 views
Saudi Crown prince inaugurates 17th Scientific Forum for Haj, Umrah and Visit Research
116 views
King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology unveils strategic drone program Saqr 1
203 views
‘Allow youth in’: Campaigners against rejecting young men at restaurants demand
206 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR