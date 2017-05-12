Donald Trump Jr. to give speech at American University of Dubai graduation

DUBAI: Donald Trump Jr. is set to give the keynote address at an American University of Dubai graduation ceremony next week.

The eldest child of the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, and his first wife, Ivana, Trump Jr. will address students and their friends and families at the event, which is slated for May 14.

The event will be held at the city’s World Trade Center.

Billed as the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, a businessman and a reality TV star in the AUD announcement, it has not yet been unveiled what topics he will address in the speech.

Arab News has contacted the American University of Dubai for comment but has yet to hear back.

Trump Jr. will be in Dubai just before his father makes his first foreign visit as president.

Donald Trump is set to visit Saudi Arabia in late May and will promote an agenda of “tolerance,” “burden sharing” and “countering both Iran and Daesh,” according to senior US officials.

Trump Jr. praised Dubai and its ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in a February visit to the UAE, saying: "To see the incredible vision Sheikh Mohammed has been able to put forward for this country is truly awe-inspiring."