  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Envoy donates $10 million for relief operations in Somalia

ARAB NEWS |
Saudi Ambassdor Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf
LONDON: Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf, who heads the Saudi delegation to the International Conference in Support of Somalia, recently announced the donation of $10 million for relief operations, bringing to more than $1.2 billion Saudi assistance offered to Somalia.
In a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the conference, Prince Mohammed — who is Saudi ambassador to the UK — paid tribute to the reconciliation steps taken to bring peace and stability to Somalia, citing the success of the presidential elections that Mohammed Farmajo won.
In the presence of Abdullah Al-Rabiah, adviser to the royal court and general supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief), Prince Mohammed said Saudi Arabia will spare no effort to continue helping the people of Somalia.
LONDON: Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf, who heads the Saudi delegation to the International Conference in Support of Somalia, recently announced the donation of $10 million for relief operations, bringing to more than $1.2 billion Saudi assistance offered to Somalia.
In a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the conference, Prince Mohammed — who is Saudi ambassador to the UK — paid tribute to the reconciliation steps taken to bring peace and stability to Somalia, citing the success of the presidential elections that Mohammed Farmajo won.
In the presence of Abdullah Al-Rabiah, adviser to the royal court and general supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief), Prince Mohammed said Saudi Arabia will spare no effort to continue helping the people of Somalia.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

OIC urges more global aid to hunger-stricken Somalia

RIYADH: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen has also...

Envoy donates $10 million for relief operations in Somalia

LONDON: Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf, who heads the Saudi delegation to the International Conference...

OIC urges more global aid to hunger-stricken Somalia
Envoy donates $10 million for relief operations in Somalia
Saudi child, Pakistani expat killed in terror act in eastern Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown prince inaugurates 17th Scientific Forum for Haj, Umrah and Visit Research
King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology unveils strategic drone program Saqr 1
‘Allow youth in’: Campaigners against rejecting young men at restaurants demand
Latest News
OIC urges more global aid to hunger-stricken Somalia
Envoy donates $10 million for relief operations in Somalia
US-backed Syrian forces expect Raqqa assault soon
6 views
Al-Qaeda member who flipped and helped US gets time served
11 views
Oil stable on expected OPEC cut extension
10 views
US retail sales rise broadly; consumer prices rebound
2 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR