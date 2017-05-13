Envoy donates $10 million for relief operations in Somalia

LONDON: Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf, who heads the Saudi delegation to the International Conference in Support of Somalia, recently announced the donation of $10 million for relief operations, bringing to more than $1.2 billion Saudi assistance offered to Somalia.

In a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the conference, Prince Mohammed — who is Saudi ambassador to the UK — paid tribute to the reconciliation steps taken to bring peace and stability to Somalia, citing the success of the presidential elections that Mohammed Farmajo won.

In the presence of Abdullah Al-Rabiah, adviser to the royal court and general supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief), Prince Mohammed said Saudi Arabia will spare no effort to continue helping the people of Somalia.

LONDON: Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf, who heads the Saudi delegation to the International Conference in Support of Somalia, recently announced the donation of $10 million for relief operations, bringing to more than $1.2 billion Saudi assistance offered to Somalia.

In a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the conference, Prince Mohammed — who is Saudi ambassador to the UK — paid tribute to the reconciliation steps taken to bring peace and stability to Somalia, citing the success of the presidential elections that Mohammed Farmajo won.

In the presence of Abdullah Al-Rabiah, adviser to the royal court and general supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief), Prince Mohammed said Saudi Arabia will spare no effort to continue helping the people of Somalia.