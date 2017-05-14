Riyadh to host forum on terrorism and extremism

RIYADH: The city will host a forum on terrorism and extremism on May 21 under the sponsorship of the Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism (IMAFT), the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

The event is organized by the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (KFCRIS).

Saud Al-Sarhan, secretary-general of the KFCRIS, said the forum comes within the high-level global and political events in Riyadh during this month.

The event will draw local and global experts who will explore the nature and types of terrorism, its future perception, the role of social media on terrorism and how to deal with it regionally, he said.

The Kingdom has exploited its political, security, economic and social potentials to have a leading role in fight against terrorism where the Riyadh forum comes to enhance this role at regional and global levels, he said.

The forum will also feature four panel discussions focusing on finding possible mechanisms to deal with terrorism, which poses the most critical challenges not only to the Islamic world but globally.

The panel discussions aim to explore four major themes: The future perception of terrorism, extremism on the Internet and social media, the linkage between terrorism and corruption, and finding mechanism in fight against terror and extremism in the Middle East.

Established in 1983, the KFCRIS serves several functions that go in line with the vision of King Faisal Foundation.

The Center aims to support and develop research and studies that spread King Faisal’s vision and expand knowledge on topics such as Islamic studies, politics, sociology and heritage.

The KFCRIS maintains cooperation with research institutions in many countries of the world and keeps relationships with a number of researchers in various areas in Saudi Arabia and the world at large.

The 34-state Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism (IMAFT), which will sponsor the event, was announced by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Dec. 15, 2015.

RIYADH: The city will host a forum on terrorism and extremism on May 21 under the sponsorship of the Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism (IMAFT), the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

The event is organized by the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (KFCRIS).

Saud Al-Sarhan, secretary-general of the KFCRIS, said the forum comes within the high-level global and political events in Riyadh during this month.

The event will draw local and global experts who will explore the nature and types of terrorism, its future perception, the role of social media on terrorism and how to deal with it regionally, he said.

The Kingdom has exploited its political, security, economic and social potentials to have a leading role in fight against terrorism where the Riyadh forum comes to enhance this role at regional and global levels, he said.

The forum will also feature four panel discussions focusing on finding possible mechanisms to deal with terrorism, which poses the most critical challenges not only to the Islamic world but globally.

The panel discussions aim to explore four major themes: The future perception of terrorism, extremism on the Internet and social media, the linkage between terrorism and corruption, and finding mechanism in fight against terror and extremism in the Middle East.

Established in 1983, the KFCRIS serves several functions that go in line with the vision of King Faisal Foundation.

The Center aims to support and develop research and studies that spread King Faisal’s vision and expand knowledge on topics such as Islamic studies, politics, sociology and heritage.

The KFCRIS maintains cooperation with research institutions in many countries of the world and keeps relationships with a number of researchers in various areas in Saudi Arabia and the world at large.

The 34-state Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism (IMAFT), which will sponsor the event, was announced by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Dec. 15, 2015.