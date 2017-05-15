  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 44 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Mutineers block more than 200 trucks outside Ivory Coast’s Bouake

World

Mutineers block more than 200 trucks outside Ivory Coast’s Bouake

Reuters |
Mutinous soldiers hold an RPG rocket launcher inside a military camp in Ivory Coast's central second city Bouake on Monday. (AFP / ISSOUF SANOGO)
BOUAKE, Ivory Coast: More than 200 commercial trucks were stranded on the roadside after mutinous soldiers sealed off the southern entrance to Ivory Coast’s second-biggest city, Bouake, on Monday, Reuters witnesses said.
The army said on Sunday that it had launched an operation “to re-establish order” amid the four-day revolt over bonus payments. (Reporting by Ange Aboa)
BOUAKE, Ivory Coast: More than 200 commercial trucks were stranded on the roadside after mutinous soldiers sealed off the southern entrance to Ivory Coast’s second-biggest city, Bouake, on Monday, Reuters witnesses said.
The army said on Sunday that it had launched an operation “to re-establish order” amid the four-day revolt over bonus payments. (Reporting by Ange Aboa)

Comments

MORE FROM World

Mutineers block more than 200 trucks outside Ivory Coast’s Bouake

BOUAKE, Ivory Coast: More than 200 commercial trucks were stranded on the roadside after mutinous...

Palestinian president kicks off India visit with tech tour

NEW DELHI: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas began a three-day visit to India on Monday with a...

Mutineers block more than 200 trucks outside Ivory Coast’s Bouake
Palestinian president kicks off India visit with tech tour
Philippine lawmakers kill impeachment case against Duterte
Hong Kong ‘Snowden refugees’ face deportation: lawyer
India in appeal to UN court to halt execution of ‘spy’
Another appeals court to weigh Trump’s revised travel ban
Latest News
Mutineers block more than 200 trucks outside Ivory Coast’s Bouake
Putin the piano man plays Soviet-era tunes in Beijing
Syria regime nears total recapture of Damascus
37 views
Watch: Great-grandfather breaks record as world’s oldest skydiver
47 views
Free incubators save lives of Indonesian babies
229 views
Palestinian president kicks off India visit with tech tour
888 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR