Mutineers block more than 200 trucks outside Ivory Coast’s Bouake

BOUAKE, Ivory Coast: More than 200 commercial trucks were stranded on the roadside after mutinous soldiers sealed off the southern entrance to Ivory Coast’s second-biggest city, Bouake, on Monday, Reuters witnesses said.

The army said on Sunday that it had launched an operation “to re-establish order” amid the four-day revolt over bonus payments. (Reporting by Ange Aboa)

