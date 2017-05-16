  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 min 48 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Jordan science facility to promote research ties between Mideast countries

Middle-East

Jordan science facility to promote research ties between Mideast countries

Arab News |
The vast white building is home to a synchrotron, a particle accelerator that acts as a powerful microscope. (Photo courtesy: sesame.org.jo)

DUBAI: An advanced research center to be shared by scientists from countries with politically tense relations is set to open in Jordan today.
The facility is called Sesame — Synchrotron-light for Experimental Science and Applications in the Middle East – and will be used by researchers from across the region, including Iranians, Israelis and Palestinians.
The facility’s name is a play on the famous phrase “Open Sesame” and implies the beginning of a new era of collaborative scientific research, the BBC reported Tuesday.
The vast white building is home to a synchrotron, a particle accelerator that acts as a powerful microscope by generating intense beams of light
There are about 60 synchrotrons in the world but this will be the first in the Middle East.
Located 35 kilometers north of the capital Amman, the facility is geared toward establishing advanced science in the region, according to Egyptian Dr. Gihan Kamel.
“We are not building a paradise, it’s not an ideal place… But we are creating something, we are giving hope for other people for other generations,” she told the BBC.
The opening ceremony is being attended by Jordanian, Cypriot, Egyptian, Iranian, Pakistani, Palestinian and Turkish delegations and by the heads of UNESCO, CERN and the International Atomic Energy Agency.
However, an Israeli Cabinet minister called off the long-planned visit to attend the ceremony following a spat between the countries over a deadly shooting in Jerusalem.
Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis said he was skipping the because of Jordan’s reaction to the killing of a Jordanian who stabbed an Israeli police officer.

Related Articles

DUBAI: An advanced research center to be shared by scientists from countries with politically tense relations is set to open in Jordan today.
The facility is called Sesame — Synchrotron-light for Experimental Science and Applications in the Middle East – and will be used by researchers from across the region, including Iranians, Israelis and Palestinians.
The facility’s name is a play on the famous phrase “Open Sesame” and implies the beginning of a new era of collaborative scientific research, the BBC reported Tuesday.
The vast white building is home to a synchrotron, a particle accelerator that acts as a powerful microscope by generating intense beams of light
There are about 60 synchrotrons in the world but this will be the first in the Middle East.
Located 35 kilometers north of the capital Amman, the facility is geared toward establishing advanced science in the region, according to Egyptian Dr. Gihan Kamel.
“We are not building a paradise, it’s not an ideal place… But we are creating something, we are giving hope for other people for other generations,” she told the BBC.
The opening ceremony is being attended by Jordanian, Cypriot, Egyptian, Iranian, Pakistani, Palestinian and Turkish delegations and by the heads of UNESCO, CERN and the International Atomic Energy Agency.
However, an Israeli Cabinet minister called off the long-planned visit to attend the ceremony following a spat between the countries over a deadly shooting in Jerusalem.
Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis said he was skipping the because of Jordan’s reaction to the killing of a Jordanian who stabbed an Israeli police officer.

Tags: Synchrotron-light for Experimental Science and Applications in the Middle East Sesame Jordan Science Israel Iran

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Jordan science facility to promote research ties between Mideast countries

DUBAI: An advanced research center to be shared by scientists from countries with politically...

UAE says it sent military recruits to Yemen island for drill

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates says it sent military recruits for training on a Yemeni island...

Jordan science facility to promote research ties between Mideast countries
UAE says it sent military recruits to Yemen island for drill
Syria peace talks restart in Geneva
US: Assad secretly killing prisoners, burning bodies
Is Hamza bin Laden Al-Qaeda’s next leader?
Solutions to refugee problem, ties with Iran, Yemen crisis discussed at Doha Forum
Latest News
Jordan science facility to promote research ties between Mideast countries
43 views
Saving Pakistan’s lost ancient city of Mohenjo Daro
97 views
Trump aides slam report on intelligence disclosure as untrue
188 views
Muslim Indian driver receives aid after photo with 2-year-old son goes viral
2448 views
Facebook misses Thai deadline to remove footage of king in a crop top
212 views
Indian girl, 10, seeks abortion after rape
1320 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR