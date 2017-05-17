  • Search form

Mock election poster calls on Iranians to elect Snoop Dogg as president

Arab News |
The rapper shared the image on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. (Photo courtesy: Instagram)

DUBAI: US rapper Snoop Dogg this week shared an image seemingly shot on the streets of Iran in which his face has been superimposed onto an election poster.
“For our darling Iran, engineer Snoop Dogg,” the Photoshopped poster reads.
The rapper shared the image on his Twitter and Instagram accounts with the caption “my cousin In the Middle East.”
Iran is gearing up for its 12th presidential election, to be held on May 19.

My cousin In the Middle East

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

It seems that someone, however, has a sense of humor and is calling on the public to vote for “engineer” Snoop Dogg, a typically respected profession in Iran.
Social media users are laughing about the post, with one writing “I should vote you man,” in the comments section.
Snoop Dogg’s post has received more than 100,000 likes on Instagram and more than 1,000 retweets as of Wednesday.
With the Iranian presidential election only days away, both sides – the reformist camp and the hard-liners — have launched a social media free-for-all unprecedented in Iranian political history.
However, it seems Snoop Dogg’s social media post may trigger the most laughs.

