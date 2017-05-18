Dog in Pakistan sentenced to death after spending week in jail

DUBAI: A pet dog in Pakistan's Punjab province has been sentenced to death for biting a child, after having spent a week in prison as punishment.

The dog was sentenced to death Tuesday by Assistant Commissioner Raja Saleem in Bhakkar’s Klor vicinity, Geo TV reported.

While handing down the sentence, the assistant commissioner said: “The dog injured the child, hence, it should be killed.”

The animal’s owner has filed an appeal with the additional deputy commissioner.

“The affected child’s family registered a case against my dog, following which it completed a one-week prison sentence. Any further punishment for it would be unfair,” Geo TV quoted the owner as saying.

The dog’s owner, only identified as Jamil, also said he would knock on the doors of all courts to get justice for his pet.