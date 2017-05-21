  • Search form

  Toby Keith, Rabeh Saqer wow music fans in Riyadh during Trump visit

Offbeat

Toby Keith, Rabeh Saqer wow music fans in Riyadh during Trump visit

HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN / Special To Arab News |
American country singer Toby Keith, left, and Saudi legend Rabeh Saqer perform at the Green Halls auditorium in Riyadh on Saturday. (AN photo by Hussam Al-Mayman)
American country singer Toby Keith, left, and Saudi legend Rabeh Saqer perform at the Green Halls auditorium in Riyadh on Saturday. (AN photo by Hussam Al-Mayman)
RIYADH: American country music sensation Toby Keith and Saudi legend Rabeh Saqer made history on Saturday at the Green Halls auditorium in the Saudi capital.
The concert was held to coincide with US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Kingdom, proving that the two countries do not only have strengthening relations in the arenas of politics, business, and diplomacy — but in the music and entertainment world too.
Saqer took to the stage first to kick off the concert to loud applause by fans, followed shortly by Keith who played a guitar duet with his Saudi counterpart. After the duet, Keith played his songs to the fans in attendance marking a monumental moment as Saudi fans cheered for country music on their own soil.
Yousif, a fan in attendance, said he could not believe he was attending a country music concert in Riyadh. He added that it took him back to time he was studying in the US.
Khalid said it was an amazing sight to see his favorite Saudi singer playing side-by-side with a country legend.
Abdulrahman said: “I’m having an amazing time. I want to see more events in the Kingdom like this concert.”
Musaad said that seeing Saqer perform in Riyadh in itself is a special treat for him. He also added that Toby Keith’s performance was an added bonus.
Turki said he had never been a fan of Western music but after listening to Keith’s performance he is going to start to dabble in the world of country music.
The concert, organized by MBC Group, was sold out.
Keith released his first four studio albums — “Toby Keith,” “Boomtown,” “Blue Moon” and “Dream Walkin” — in the 1990s.
Saqer, also known as “Abu Sager,” is celebrating his 35th anniversary as a singer this year. One of his hit songs is “Sahratna Al Laila.”

