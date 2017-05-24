  • Search form

  Excited dog interrupts Russian news broadcast, clip goes viral

Excited dog interrupts Russian news broadcast, clip goes viral

Arab News
A clip of a dog interrupting a news broadcast in Russia has gone viral. (Photo courtesy: YouTube)

DUBAI: A clip of a dog interrupting a news broadcast in Russia has gone viral, with more than three million views on YouTube since it was posted earlier this week.
The anchor is visibly shocked when a black Labrador breaks into the studio and barks behind her.
The dog, perhaps in a bid for the limelight, places his two front paws on the desk while the news anchor shrinks away.
The anchor had been presenting a piece on a demolition in Moscow when she was interrupted by the furry guest and seemed to be more of a cat person, pulling away and shrieking in fright.

