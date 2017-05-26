  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia to provide 300,000 iftar meals to Syrians

ARAB NEWS |
Saudi National Campaign and Merkez Market officials sign an agreement to provide iftar meals to Syrian refugees. (SPA)
JEDDAH: The office of the Saudi National Campaign to Support Brothers in Syria has signed an agreement in Turkey with Merkez Market to provide 300,000 iftar meals to fasting Syrian refugees in Turkey and those displaced in Syria via the Ramadan campaign “God will reward you the same.”
The total value of the meals amounts to over SR3 million ($800,000).
The head of the campaign’s office in Turkey, Khaled Al-Salama, said the best available food items have been chosen with the highest standards and specifications.
He said the office will provide the meals to Syrian refugees in Turkey and camps in Syria along the Syrian-Turkish border, in addition to displaced populations in the northern Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Idlib.
The campaign’s regional director, Badr Al-Samhan, said the campaign continues to provide humanitarian programs for internally displaced Syrians and refugees in Jordan and Lebanon.
He emphasized the directives of the Saudi government to give utmost care and attention to the provision of relief services for Syrians wherever they are located, and to work hard to overcome any difficulties and obstacles that stand in their way of a decent life.
