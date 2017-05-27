Danube App to transform Saudi grocery shopping experience

Saudi-based retail giant Danube has launched an e-commerce platform that it claims will transform the retail shopping experience in the Kingdom.

It will provide fresh products and all grocery needs to the customers at a time of their convenience through a sophisticated technology.

Ahmad AR BinDawood, CEO of DanubeCo. Ltd., said; “According to reports, about 75 percent of the Kingdom’s population has access to the Internet and this is expected to grow to over 90 percent in no time. We have seen strong traction with our customers with the beta version of our online offering and our new Danube app is taking our customers’ user-experience of online grocery shopping to a new level of convenience, online safety and service.”

He added: “There are reportedly over 22 million mobile phone users in the Kingdom. Our plan is to meet an unmet need and reach out to these users to offer them an online shopping experience that takes the hassle out of a daily errand for most people by providing an online grocery shopping experience that is user-friendly, safe, fast and convenient, with all of the superior customer service and offerings that Danube and BinDawood are renowned for.”

Saudi Arabia is among the largest and the fastest growing e-commerce countries in the GCC.

Majed M. Al-Tahan, managing director of Danube App, said: “The current e-commerce space has largely been used to buy consumer electronics, travel, accessories and fashion. Buying groceries online is still a relatively untapped space, which we plan to redefine in the region. Our platform will target customers in Jeddah, Riyadh and Alkhobar in its initial phase, and later reach out to a wider audience. We have seen an increase in customers showing interest in online shopping instead of visiting supermarkets and malls.”

Set to go live during the holy month of Ramadan, the e-commerce platform will offer delivery of fresh products to any part of the country at a time of the customers’ convenience and provide flexible payment options. The company plans to hire over 1,000 Saudi employees to work on the Danube App.

Saudi-based retail giant Danube has launched an e-commerce platform that it claims will transform the retail shopping experience in the Kingdom.

It will provide fresh products and all grocery needs to the customers at a time of their convenience through a sophisticated technology.

Ahmad AR BinDawood, CEO of DanubeCo. Ltd., said; “According to reports, about 75 percent of the Kingdom’s population has access to the Internet and this is expected to grow to over 90 percent in no time. We have seen strong traction with our customers with the beta version of our online offering and our new Danube app is taking our customers’ user-experience of online grocery shopping to a new level of convenience, online safety and service.”

He added: “There are reportedly over 22 million mobile phone users in the Kingdom. Our plan is to meet an unmet need and reach out to these users to offer them an online shopping experience that takes the hassle out of a daily errand for most people by providing an online grocery shopping experience that is user-friendly, safe, fast and convenient, with all of the superior customer service and offerings that Danube and BinDawood are renowned for.”

Saudi Arabia is among the largest and the fastest growing e-commerce countries in the GCC.

Majed M. Al-Tahan, managing director of Danube App, said: “The current e-commerce space has largely been used to buy consumer electronics, travel, accessories and fashion. Buying groceries online is still a relatively untapped space, which we plan to redefine in the region. Our platform will target customers in Jeddah, Riyadh and Alkhobar in its initial phase, and later reach out to a wider audience. We have seen an increase in customers showing interest in online shopping instead of visiting supermarkets and malls.”

Set to go live during the holy month of Ramadan, the e-commerce platform will offer delivery of fresh products to any part of the country at a time of the customers’ convenience and provide flexible payment options. The company plans to hire over 1,000 Saudi employees to work on the Danube App.