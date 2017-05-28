  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 54 min 30 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Sri Lanka mudslide, flood deaths rise to 126; 97 missing

World

Sri Lanka mudslide, flood deaths rise to 126; 97 missing

Associated Press |
Sri Lankan villagers watch as military rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a mudslide in Bellana village in Kalutara. (AFP)
COLOMBO: Sri Lankan rescuers are taking advantage of improving weather and receding floodwaters to reach thousands of people in need to basic supplies after floods and mudslides left at least 126 dead.
Officials say hope is fading for finding survivors among 97 people missing in two days of torrential rains and landslides that swamped western and southern regions. More than 100,000 are displaced.
The UN says that it is assisting in relief efforts in response to a government appeal.
Although the weather has cleared, more rains are forecast for Sunday and Monday.
Mudslides have become common in Sri Lanka during monsoon rains due to heavy deforestation that leaves soil unable to hold water.
COLOMBO: Sri Lankan rescuers are taking advantage of improving weather and receding floodwaters to reach thousands of people in need to basic supplies after floods and mudslides left at least 126 dead.
Officials say hope is fading for finding survivors among 97 people missing in two days of torrential rains and landslides that swamped western and southern regions. More than 100,000 are displaced.
The UN says that it is assisting in relief efforts in response to a government appeal.
Although the weather has cleared, more rains are forecast for Sunday and Monday.
Mudslides have become common in Sri Lanka during monsoon rains due to heavy deforestation that leaves soil unable to hold water.

Comments

MORE FROM World

UK lowers threat level as Manchester bomber photos released

LONDON: Britain on Saturday lowered the terror threat level which was hiked after this week’s...

N.Korea leader Kim guides test of new anti-aircraft weapon

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has supervised the test of a new anti-aircraft weapon system...

UK lowers threat level as Manchester bomber photos released
N.Korea leader Kim guides test of new anti-aircraft weapon
Bangladesh reinstalls justice statue that irked Islamists
British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage causes chaos
India imposes security lockdown in Kashmir to stop protests
Philippines’ Duterte vows to ignore Supreme Court on martial law
Latest News
UK lowers threat level as Manchester bomber photos released
144 views
Google linking online and offline worlds in new ad challenge
13 views
Libya jihadist group Ansar Al-Sharia announces dissolution
82 views
N.Korea leader Kim guides test of new anti-aircraft weapon
113 views
Bangladesh reinstalls justice statue that irked Islamists
155 views
British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage causes chaos
65 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR