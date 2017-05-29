Former Qatari Emir not a descendant of Sheikh Abdulwahab: Al-Asheikh family

JEDDAH: The Al-Asheikh family confirmed in a statement yesterday that the claim that a GCC emir is among the descendants of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulwahab is invalid, in reference to the former Emir of Qatar, Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, who built a mosque in the name of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulwahab in Qatar claiming him to be his grandfather.

In the statement signed by a number of family members in the Kingdom, led by the Mufti of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Asheikh, the family said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulwahab bin Sulaiman bin Ali bin Mohammed is from the Al-Mushrif and Wahba from Bani Tamim. He has only four children who had children, from whom the Al-Asheikh family extends, including Hussein bin Mohammed bin Abdulwahab, whose offspring are named (Al-Hussein), Hassan bin Mohammed bin Abdulwahab (Al-Hassan), Ali bin Mohammed bin Abdulwahab (Al-Ali) and Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Abdulwahab (Al-Abdullah).

The family, in its statement, also explicitly called for changing the name of the mosque, considering it does not carry the teachings of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulwahab, and that its imams and preachers are not committed to the moderate Salafist teachings.

Signatories of the statement also include the Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Saleh bin Abdulaziz Al-Asheikh, chairman of the Shoura Council Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh, and more than 200 top members of the Al-Asheikh family, among them judges and scholars.

The family said it was forced to issue the statement in order to quell and refute the lies, claims and rumors by some claiming to be descendants of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulwahab. The only rightful descendants of Sheikh Abdulwahab inside or outside the Kingdom are the offspring of his four children, the family said.

