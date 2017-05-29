Qassim governor: A new step in fight against terrorism taken through Etidal

QASSIM: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal praised the Global Center for Combating Extremism Ideology “Etidal,” which is a step forward in the fight against extremism.

In a press statement, the prince said King Salman is working to consolidate the basis of peace, the culture of moderation, and the spirit of harmony among countries, and to reject extremism and combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Prince Faisal said the Kingdom is a major contributor to the fight through regional and international forums that tackle combating terrorism and criminalizing terrorist actions.

The Kingdom is also adopting laws and regulations that pertain to fighting and criminalizing terrorism, and modernizes and develops its security apparatuses.

Prince Faisal said Saudi Arabia is proving to the world its seriousness in fighting terror through the successful security operations of the Interior Ministry under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif.

At the same time, the Interior Ministry is protecting society from the dangers of this “plague in the midst of our Muslim society.”

He also praised the launching of the Islamic Military Alliance, which aims to fight terrorism in all its forms, under the leadership of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Prince Faisal said the importance Etidal lies in the fact that, for the first time, world countries adopt a united stand and are seriously determined to combat the dangers of extremism, which threatens all societies.

“It is our duty to fight and protect people from the dangers of terrorism and extremism,” he said. He added that the Kingdom has adopted a preventive strategy whereby terrorism is addressed based on plans to fight extremism holistically.

He added that institutions must be modernized, and security strategies and the abilities of the security personnel must be raised, as these guarantee that subversions and terrorist strikes are stopped before they happen, thus protecting the nation’s citizens.

However, to be successful in eradicating the problem, it has to be treated at its origin, and that involves systematized economic and educational plans, involvement in the “battle” to rectify misunderstandings and building an civil society that is balanced and values human life.

Prince Faisal said: “God willing, Al-Qassim witnessed the launch of the campaign ‘Together against terrorism’ that fights terrorism intellectually at different levels. We need to fight it in the mosque, particularly during the Friday sermons, at schools and universities.”

