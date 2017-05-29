300 drones light up Jeddah skies to welcome Ramadan

JEDDAH: The General Authority for Entertainment (GEA) welcomed the holy month of Ramadan late Saturday by using 300 drones to stage a light show high above the skies of Jeddah.

The light show displayed celebratory messages intended to please the residents of the city and Saudi community by providing the most innovative means of entertainment.

The drones rose to the sky with a Ramadan greeting written in Arabic followed by the authority’s emblem displayed with color variations.

WATCH: 300 drones used in Jeddah spectacle welcoming Ramadan

“We displayed the light show hovering above the Jeddah skies, which lasted for over four minutes on the first day of Ramadan as a means to congratulate the residents of the city in one of the most innovative and attractive ways,” said a spokesperson for the authority.

“The state-of-the-art idea was made to be displayed for all to see, a technique of which has not seen the likes of before in the MENA region, lit drones forging beautiful works high above for all to see.”

The light show brought admiration as it attracted the attention of families who were enjoying their time after breaking their fast and relaxing on the Corniche of Al-Hamra.

An Egyptian family noted how the drones were picking up speed in the way they formed the greetings and were happy with the gesture.

“I’ve never seen anything like it, it was a simple yet very friendly gesture and as a resident of Jeddah for five years, this is the first time I’ve seen such a display,” said Mansour Ahmed.

“I’ve heard the (entertainment authority) is doing a remarkable work in providing more entertainment facilities and this proves it.”

The authority announced there would be a number of Ramadan-related events throughout the month in different regions and cities around the Kingdom.

The authority is keen on providing the best entertainment it can offer as per Vision 2030 while using the latest technological methods.