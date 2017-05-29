  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 24 min 23 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • In Syria, more airstrikes hit Daesh de facto capital of Raqqa

Middle-East

In Syria, more airstrikes hit Daesh de facto capital of Raqqa

Associated Press |
Men who fled areas of clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria. (Reuters)

BEIRUT: Syrian opposition activists say more airstrikes and artillery shelling have hit the northern city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of the Daesh group.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the city was pounded by warplanes and artillery early in the morning on Monday. The activist group had no immediate word on casualties.
It said the bombardment comes as Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces captured new areas west of Raqqa.
The activist-operated Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently says that since Sunday, the US-led coalition has carried out more than 30 airstrikes on the city, killing 35 people and destroying a school on Raqqa’s northern outskirts.
Airstrikes have intensified over the past days as US-backed fighters have marched toward the city, getting closer to besieging it from all sides. 

Related Articles

BEIRUT: Syrian opposition activists say more airstrikes and artillery shelling have hit the northern city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of the Daesh group.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the city was pounded by warplanes and artillery early in the morning on Monday. The activist group had no immediate word on casualties.
It said the bombardment comes as Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces captured new areas west of Raqqa.
The activist-operated Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently says that since Sunday, the US-led coalition has carried out more than 30 airstrikes on the city, killing 35 people and destroying a school on Raqqa’s northern outskirts.
Airstrikes have intensified over the past days as US-backed fighters have marched toward the city, getting closer to besieging it from all sides. 

Tags: Syria air strike Daesh de facto Raqqa 2017 activities

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Civilians lack food, water, medicine as Mosul battle mounts — UN

BAGHDAD: Tens of thousands of civilians in parts of Mosul held by Islamic State are struggling...

In Syria, more airstrikes hit Daesh de facto capital of Raqqa

BEIRUT: Syrian opposition activists say more airstrikes and artillery shelling have hit the...

Civilians lack food, water, medicine as Mosul battle mounts — UN
In Syria, more airstrikes hit Daesh de facto capital of Raqqa
Tunisian public health sector struggles to heal itself
Survivors of Egypt Christian bus attack recount their horror
Daesh snipers, suicide bombers slow advance in Mosul
Israel OKs controversial Jerusalem cable car project
Latest News
Sato holds off Helio to give Andretti another Indy 500 win
7 views
Angels lose Trout to injury, game to Marlins
8 views
Oracle Team USA suffers first defeat but stays in control
13 views
Dillon wins Coca-Cola 600 for first NASCAR Cup victory
8 views
Paris mayor condemns black festival, says it bars whites
120 views
Civilians lack food, water, medicine as Mosul battle mounts — UN
73 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR