Middle-East

Yemen cholera death toll rises

AFP
A Yemeni mother sits near her child suspected of being infected with cholera receiving treatment at a hospital in Sanaa, in this May 25, 2017 photo. (AFP)
GENEVA/DUBAI: The number of people who have died in a cholera epidemic affecting Yemen has risen to at least 471, according to World Health Organization (WHO) figures released on Monday.
But the latest WHO bulletin covering the period from April 27, said that there was a “significant decrease” in the daily average number of cases recorded in the week up to May 27 compared to the previous seven-day period.
The epidemic began in October and grew until December. It then dwindled but was never brought fully under control, and a new surge in cases began in April.
The WHO said on Monday that the average daily number of cases recorded between May 21 and 27 was 2,529 — down from 3,025 in the previous seven days.
The bulletin said that the total number of suspected cases stood at 51,832.
Caused by ingesting bacteria from water or food contaminated with feces, cholera usually manifests itself with sudden acute diarrhea and can kill within hours, although three-quarters of infected people show no symptoms.
The short incubation period means outbreaks can spread with speed, especially in places without safe water and proper sanitation, according to the WHO.
