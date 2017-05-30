Germany lends all out support to Vision 2030

RIYADH: Building on its long years of partnership with the Kingdom, German companies have taken significant steps in supporting the delivery of Vision 2030, said German Ambassador Dieter W. Haller, here Saturday.

He said, “Eight MoUs were signed by the two countries during the visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the Kingdom recently.”

“These agreements supplemented and supported by the high-tech German companies like Detecon Al Saudia Co. (Detasad) will go a long way in achieving the targets set by Vision 2030,” said Haller while delivering his inaugural speech at a glittering function organized by Detasad to launch the cloud computing services called “Sahaha Secure Enterprise Cloud.”

Felix T. Wass, Detasad president and chief executive officer, made a presentation about Sahaba, and presented commendation plaques to important guests. Haller and Justin Tacy, director of the DETECON Innovation Institute of the Silicon Valley in the US were presented commendation plaques by Wass. Robert Zednik, Detasad vice president, and Abdul Rahman Al-Yami, director of ICT operations, attended the launching ceremony along with diplomats, top-notch executives and IT officials of different companies.

Felix said that Detasad, a major telecommunications and IT solutions provider in the Kingdom, has launched the Sahaha Secure Enterprise Cloud, which offers cloud-computing services.

The launch of Sahaba comes within the framework of the Saudi Vision 2030, a comprehensive reform plan of the Saudi government backed by Germany.

Felix also said that Detasad is a prime example of Saudi-German partnership with FAL Holding and Detecon International, a Deutsche Telekom Group Company, as shareholders. He said that Sahaba offers community cloud services for premium customers, enterprise level security, high performance, data center, disaster recovery and outstanding support.

Felix, while speaking about the Saudi reform plan, said: “We aim to be a key contributor to the achievement of the ambitious plans of Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program (NTP) 2020.”

He said “the Sahaba secure enterprise cloud is an OpenStack based cloud solution developed in a strategic partnership between Detasad and RedHat on a Dell reference architecture.”

“The adoption of Sahaba by several major Saudi companies allowed them to reduce operational costs, increase their agility and together with Detasad professional services reduced deployment times for new applications significantly while ensuring that all data remains in the Kingdom,” he added.

