Program launched to help families of martyrs

JEDDAH: Under the guidance of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a program has been launched to disburse financial aid during Ramadan to families of martyrs and wounded soldiers in the Saudi operations Decisive Storm and Restoring Hope.

The program, called “Month of giving to the people of loyalty,” is an extension of programs carried out by the Defense Ministry for its employees.

The ministry also provides urgent assistance to meet health, financial, social and educational needs.

Martyrs and the wounded have paid tribute to this gesture, saying it reflects the Kingdom’s care for its citizens in all sectors.