Saudi Arabia’s King Salman named Islamic Personality of the Year

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman was named on Friday as Islamic Personality of the Year for his services to Islam.

King Salman was recognized for his constant effort to unite Arab and Islamic leaders to confront the challenges being faced.

The Organizing Committee of Dubai International Holy Qur’an Award in the United Arab Emirates gave the honor to the Saudi king praising his vision and his custodianship of the two holiest sites in Islam as well as the charitable work carried out through the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action, which the king founded.

The committee praised the king’s efforts in making the Haj pilgrimage easy for the millions that come annually, and the care which he has shown to preserve Arab and Islamic heritage.



— With input from SPA

