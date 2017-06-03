  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 15 min 37 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi Arabia’s King Salman named Islamic Personality of the Year

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman named Islamic Personality of the Year

ARAB NEWS |
Saudi King Salman. (AFP)
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman was named on Friday as Islamic Personality of the Year for his services to Islam.
King Salman was recognized for his constant effort to unite Arab and Islamic leaders to confront the challenges being faced.
The Organizing Committee of Dubai International Holy Qur’an Award in the United Arab Emirates gave the honor to the Saudi king praising his vision and his custodianship of the two holiest sites in Islam as well as the charitable work carried out through the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action, which the king founded.
The committee praised the king’s efforts in making the Haj pilgrimage easy for the millions that come annually, and the care which he has shown to preserve Arab and Islamic heritage.

— With input from SPA
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman was named on Friday as Islamic Personality of the Year for his services to Islam.
King Salman was recognized for his constant effort to unite Arab and Islamic leaders to confront the challenges being faced.
The Organizing Committee of Dubai International Holy Qur’an Award in the United Arab Emirates gave the honor to the Saudi king praising his vision and his custodianship of the two holiest sites in Islam as well as the charitable work carried out through the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action, which the king founded.
The committee praised the king’s efforts in making the Haj pilgrimage easy for the millions that come annually, and the care which he has shown to preserve Arab and Islamic heritage.

— With input from SPA

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman named Islamic Personality of the Year

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman was named on Friday as Islamic Personality of the Year for his...

Vimto: All the way from Manchester to Ramadan tables

JEDDAH: As Muslims worldwide observe the holy month of Ramadan, Vimto is a widely recognized...

Taraweeh prayer from Makkah
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman named Islamic Personality of the Year
Vimto: All the way from Manchester to Ramadan tables
SR20m education academy to be set up in Madinah
Stolen vehicle carrying terrorists, weapons was disabled by security forces
King Abdulaziz Airport serves 7.3m Umrah pilgrims so far
Latest News
Murray beats Del Potro, French women in grudge match
4 views
Amla, Tahir lead South Africa past Sri Lanka
10 views
India captain Kohli has ‘no problems’ with Kumble
3 views
Cavs vow more aggressive, decisive play against Warriors
4 views
Former Guatemalan judge pleads guilty in FIFA corruption probe
5 views
Two-time defending champ Nordqvist leads ShopRite LPGA Classic
3 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR