Prince Naif award aims to boost Arab security

RIYADH: As part of a plan to recognize efforts that help boost peace and security in the Arab world, the Council of Arab Ministers of Interior has launched the “Prince Naif Award for Arab Security” in memory of the late Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz, a pioneer of joint Arab security.

The Prince Naif Award will be given in five different fields. A panel will choose winners in the following categories: Outstanding Security Performance Award, Leading Security Program Award, Security Studies Award, Security Invention Award and Media Innovation Award.

“The prize aims to spread the culture of innovation in the areas of community security,” said an SPA report on Saturday.

“The award has been instituted in recognition of late Prince Naif’s efforts in the domain of joint Arab security initiatives,” said the report. Prince Naif, who rose to become the crown prince in October 2011, was the longest-serving interior minister from 1975 to 2012.

During his tenure as interior minister, he worked to combat terrorism. He instructed security officials to arrest hundreds of terror suspects in 1994.

Prince Naif also led Saudi Arabia’s efforts to crush terror outfits like Al-Qaeda between 2003 and 2006.

“Hence it is a right tribute to the warrior prince to launch an award in his name,” said Sameer A. Otaibi, a political analyst, here Saturday. “In fact, the Prince Naif Award has been launched at a time when Arab governments and non-governmental organizations have been exerting efforts to promote peace and security in the region,” said Otaibi.

The Prince Naif Award will serve as motivation for people to work in the domain of security.

The general secretariat of the Prince Naif Award for Arab Security has announced that the nomination for the award is not only limited to security or government authorities. The award categories cover individuals, organizations, universities, research centers, NGOs and Arab media.

The deadline of accepting entries is Oct. 31, while the winners will be announced in December. The prize distribution ceremony will be held in March.

