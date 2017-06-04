  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Arab Gulf nations, Turkey condemn London attack

World

Arab Gulf nations, Turkey condemn London attack

Arab News |
Guests from the Premier Inn Bankside Hotel are evacuated and kept in a group with police on Upper Thames Street following an incident in central London, Saturday, June 3, 2017. Terrorism struck at the heart of London, police said Sunday, after a vehicle veered off the road and mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and gunshots rang out amid reports of knife attacks at nearby Borough Market. (AP)

LONDON: Arab Gulf countries and Turkey are condemning the attack in London that left six people dead and more than 40 others injured.
The United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait issued separate statements condemning such attacks and expressing their support for the British government.
The Saudi Embassy in the UK called on their citizens in London to exercise caution in crowded areas and follow police instructions.
In Turkey, the foreign ministry has expressed its “deep sadness.” The ministry says that as “Turkey and the Turkish people, who have been subjected to similar attacks many times, we understand and share the pain of the people of the United Kingdom.”
The ministry emphasized Turkey’s readiness to support the UK in its fight against extremism
The attack in London Bridge, a busy area filled with hotels and restaurants, has left many visitors and tourists stranded after police cordoned off a large area near the crime scene. Many spent the night in improvised sleeping spaces, from the floors of hotel bars or restaurants to chairs of conference rooms.
British media are reporting an armed police operation taking place in east London. Scotland Yard declined to comment about the reports of the raid, or say whether the operation was linked to Saturday’s attacks in London Bridge.
Footage from Sky News and social media show a police cordon around an apartment building in Barking, a suburb in east London.
Authorities have said officers shot dead all three attackers in Saturday night’s attack, which left seven people dead, but that the investigation is continuing.
Spain’s Foreign Ministry says that one Spaniard is among the dozens wounded in the London attack.
A ministry spokeswoman has told The Associated Press that the Spanish man has been taken to a hospital where he is being treated for wounds described as not serious. The spokeswoman spoke anonymously in line with ministry policy.
Spain’s King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy have expressed their condolences for the victims of the attacks.
The Spanish Royal Family wrote on Twitter: “The British people will overcome this barbarism and senselessness. We are united today in pain and in our tireless defense of freedom.”
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy wrote in Spanish on his Twitter account: “I am following with great concern the attacks in London, sad news. Our solidarity and support for the British people and authorities.”
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed his sympathies to the victims of the London attacks, even as his troops struggled to end a deadly siege of a southern city by Daesh group-aligned local militants.
Duterte’s spokesman Ernesto Abella says “acts such as these touched not only the people of London, they also touched all peace-loving people in the global community.”
Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, also condemned the attacks and reaffirmed its support and solidarity with Britain in its efforts to combat “radicalism and terrorism.”
Indonesia too has been battling Muslim militants groups that have staged attacks across the sprawling archipelago, including in the capital Jakarta.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the attacks in London, saying they caused shock and anguish.
He says in a brief statement after returning from Europe that his thoughts are with the families of the deceased and offered prayers for the injured.
No party has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

– With input from AP

Related Articles

LONDON: Arab Gulf countries and Turkey are condemning the attack in London that left six people dead and more than 40 others injured.
The United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait issued separate statements condemning such attacks and expressing their support for the British government.
The Saudi Embassy in the UK called on their citizens in London to exercise caution in crowded areas and follow police instructions.
In Turkey, the foreign ministry has expressed its “deep sadness.” The ministry says that as “Turkey and the Turkish people, who have been subjected to similar attacks many times, we understand and share the pain of the people of the United Kingdom.”
The ministry emphasized Turkey’s readiness to support the UK in its fight against extremism
The attack in London Bridge, a busy area filled with hotels and restaurants, has left many visitors and tourists stranded after police cordoned off a large area near the crime scene. Many spent the night in improvised sleeping spaces, from the floors of hotel bars or restaurants to chairs of conference rooms.
British media are reporting an armed police operation taking place in east London. Scotland Yard declined to comment about the reports of the raid, or say whether the operation was linked to Saturday’s attacks in London Bridge.
Footage from Sky News and social media show a police cordon around an apartment building in Barking, a suburb in east London.
Authorities have said officers shot dead all three attackers in Saturday night’s attack, which left seven people dead, but that the investigation is continuing.
Spain’s Foreign Ministry says that one Spaniard is among the dozens wounded in the London attack.
A ministry spokeswoman has told The Associated Press that the Spanish man has been taken to a hospital where he is being treated for wounds described as not serious. The spokeswoman spoke anonymously in line with ministry policy.
Spain’s King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy have expressed their condolences for the victims of the attacks.
The Spanish Royal Family wrote on Twitter: “The British people will overcome this barbarism and senselessness. We are united today in pain and in our tireless defense of freedom.”
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy wrote in Spanish on his Twitter account: “I am following with great concern the attacks in London, sad news. Our solidarity and support for the British people and authorities.”
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed his sympathies to the victims of the London attacks, even as his troops struggled to end a deadly siege of a southern city by Daesh group-aligned local militants.
Duterte’s spokesman Ernesto Abella says “acts such as these touched not only the people of London, they also touched all peace-loving people in the global community.”
Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, also condemned the attacks and reaffirmed its support and solidarity with Britain in its efforts to combat “radicalism and terrorism.”
Indonesia too has been battling Muslim militants groups that have staged attacks across the sprawling archipelago, including in the capital Jakarta.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the attacks in London, saying they caused shock and anguish.
He says in a brief statement after returning from Europe that his thoughts are with the families of the deceased and offered prayers for the injured.
No party has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

– With input from AP

Tags: London Bridge London attack terror attack Gulf Cooperation Council Turkey Indonesia India Narendra Modi

Comments

MORE FROM World

South Sudan’s war leaves disabled, elderly at special risk

BENTIU: More than 1 million disabled people are vulnerable to the increasing violence of South...

South Africa’s Zuma denies owning palace in Dubai

JOHANNESBURG: South African President Jacob Zuma has denied owning a “palace” in the United Arab...

South Sudan’s war leaves disabled, elderly at special risk
South Africa’s Zuma denies owning palace in Dubai
Pakistani police say lynching organized by student’s enemies
Storm destroys 1,000 refugee homes in Nigeria
Outrage as Trump targets London mayor over attacks
Manila casino attacker an indebted gambler, fired from govt job — police
Latest News
South Sudan’s war leaves disabled, elderly at special risk
South Africa’s Zuma denies owning palace in Dubai
Ronaldo silences Madrid critics with 3rd Champions League title in 4 years
3 views
Official: Abbas halts monthly stipends for Hamas ex-inmates
15 views
Western terror policies have ‘backfired’: Khamenei
55 views
New book reveals how Saddam’s guards looked on him like a grandfather
46 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR