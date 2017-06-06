Makkah deputy governor visits security operations center

JEDDAH: Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz, deputy governor of the Makkah region, on Monday toured the Unified Security Operations Center. He was briefed on the workflow mechanism during Ramadan, and how the center handles incoming reports and communications, then sorts them out and assigns appropriate entities to deal with situations.

The center is equipped with the latest technology, and all services are linked on one platform to provide the best services for visitors, Umrah pilgrims and Makkah residents.

Prince Abdullah toured each department and listened to a detailed presentation on the services each provides, the mechanisms of receiving and analyzing reports, and then referring them for action.

Supportive bodies include the Health Ministry, the Saudi Red Crescent, the Water and Electricity Co. and the Makkah Secretariat.

He toured the CCTV control room, which broadcasts holy rituals directly from Makkah to cities across the Kingdom. He also inspected the crisis-management center and was briefed on its role.

The director of the Unified Security Operations Center, Col. Ali bin Attiya Al-Ghamdi, presented information on its vision, its mission, its human and security services, and its plan during Ramadan to achieve the highest response standards around the clock.

Al-Ghamdi expressed his pleasure and honor at the visit, on behalf of himself and all personnel at the center.

He said the visit confirms the attention and care paid by the Saudi leadership to maintain peace and security across the Kingdom.

