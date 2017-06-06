  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Saudi Arabia revokes Qatar Airways license

AFP |
(FILES) This file photo taken on March 21, 2017 shows a sign marking directions to the check-in for Qatar Airways at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Qatar Airways on June 6, 2017 announced it had suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, in the wake of a diplomatic boycott against Doha by regional powerhouses. (AFP)

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday revoked the operating license of Qatar Airways and ordered the airline’s offices to close within 48 hours, state media reported, as a regional diplomatic crisis escalated.
“The General Authority of Civil Aviation has decided to cancel all licenses granted to Qatar Airways and to close all of its offices in the kingdom within 48 hours,” a statement carried by the official SPA news agency said.
“We urge all passengers who purchased tickets to or from Qatar to check the airline website or contact their travel agent online for a refund,” the statement added.
Saudi Arabia has also closed its border with Qatar, effectively blocking food imports and a segment of the country’s exports over what Riyadh says is Doha’s support for extremism.
Qatari share prices closed down 7.58 percent on Monday after five Arab countries — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain and Yemen — announced they were cutting diplomatic ties with the gas-rich emirate.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt announced the suspension of all flights to and from Qatar as of Tuesday morning.
Hours later, Qatar Airways, which flies to nine cities in Saudi Arabia alone, announced it had suspended all flights to Saudi, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt in the wake of the diplomatic boycott.
The Gulf states have also ordered Qataris to leave within 14 days and banned their own citizens from traveling to the emirate.

Related Articles

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday revoked the operating license of Qatar Airways and ordered the airline’s offices to close within 48 hours, state media reported, as a regional diplomatic crisis escalated.
“The General Authority of Civil Aviation has decided to cancel all licenses granted to Qatar Airways and to close all of its offices in the kingdom within 48 hours,” a statement carried by the official SPA news agency said.
“We urge all passengers who purchased tickets to or from Qatar to check the airline website or contact their travel agent online for a refund,” the statement added.
Saudi Arabia has also closed its border with Qatar, effectively blocking food imports and a segment of the country’s exports over what Riyadh says is Doha’s support for extremism.
Qatari share prices closed down 7.58 percent on Monday after five Arab countries — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain and Yemen — announced they were cutting diplomatic ties with the gas-rich emirate.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt announced the suspension of all flights to and from Qatar as of Tuesday morning.
Hours later, Qatar Airways, which flies to nine cities in Saudi Arabia alone, announced it had suspended all flights to Saudi, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt in the wake of the diplomatic boycott.
The Gulf states have also ordered Qataris to leave within 14 days and banned their own citizens from traveling to the emirate.

Tags: Saudi Arabia Qatar Airways GACA aviation Qatar in crisis

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Saudi Arabia revokes Qatar Airways license

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday revoked the operating license of Qatar Airways and ordered the...

Houthis to boycott UN envoy

SANAA: Houthi malitia who control the Yemeni capital Sanaa have said they will have no further...

Saudi Arabia revokes Qatar Airways license
Houthis to boycott UN envoy
US-backed forces announce ‘great battle’ to capture Syria’s Raqqa
UN accuses Daesh of executing 163 civilians in Mosul on June 1
UAE demands guarantees before mending Qatar ties
Qatar seeks Kuwaiti mediation after powerful Arab nations shun it
Latest News
Saudi Arabia revokes Qatar Airways license
US approves $1.4 bn slice of massive Saudi arms deal
16 views
Germany says will avoid escalation of Turkey row during troop pullout
41 views
British PM May seen 22 seats short of majority in June 8 vote -YouGov
24 views
Houthis to boycott UN envoy
51 views
Afghan leader issues ultimatum to Taliban as bombing toll tops 150
65 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR