Kuwait’s ruler to meet Saudi king over Qatar row — officials

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s ruling emir has left his country to head to Saudi Arabia as he tries to mediate an end to the diplomatic standoff over Qatar.

Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah flew out of Kuwait City on Tuesday afternoon, heading for Jeddah for talks with King Salman, Gulf Arab officials said.

Sheikh Sabah’s court described the trip as a “brotherly visit.” However, a lot is at stake.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Monday cut diplomatic ties to Qatar and are now attempting to isolate it. They allege Qatar funds terror groups, something Qatar denies. They also say Qatar worries more about maintaining good ties with Iran than with its Sunni Arab neighbors.

Qatar already has said it wants Kuwait to mediate the rift. An Omani diplomat also has been in Qatar.

In an interview with Doha-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Kuwait’s ruler had asked Qatar’s emir to hold off on giving a speech about the crisis late Monday night.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani “received a call from the emir of Kuwait asking him to postpone it in order to give time to solve the crisis,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Still, the minister struck a defiant tone, rejecting those “trying to impose their will on Qatar or intervene in its internal affairs.”

The state-run Kuwait News Agency reported Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al Sabah spoke with Qatar’s emir Monday evening and urged him to give a chance to efforts that could ease tensions. The call came after a senior Saudi royal arrived in Kuwait with a message from the Saudi king. An Omani diplomat traveled to Qatar on Monday.



Trump weighs in

US President Donald Trump — who traveled to Saudi Arabia for a recent conference of Arab nations and told Qatar’s ruler at the time that “we’ve been friends now for a long time” — weighed in on the conflict for the first time. Trump did not take a position, but appeared to suggest it was understandable to isolate Qatar.

“During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology,” he tweeted. “Leaders pointed to Qatar — look!“

He later tweeted: “Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!“

