Al-Azhar backs joint move against Qatar

Associated Press |
Al Azhar mosque. (Reuters)

DUBAI: Egypt’s Al-Azhar, the Sunni Muslim world’s foremost Islamic institution, has commended the joint move of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to isolate their Arab neighbor, Qatar, over accusations of supporting terror and backing Iran.
In a Tuesday statement, Al-Azhar says it backs the move. It also calls for Arab nations to double their efforts against what it described as “malicious attempts” by some regimes that pose a threat to regional security.
Al-Azhar’s statement comes one day after the four Arab countries severed diplomatic ties with Qatar and cut their air, sea and land links to the tiny but resource-rich country.

Tags: Qatar in crisis Al-Azhar Egypt

