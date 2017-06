Terror list: 59 individuals and 12 Qatari-affiliated entities as listed in the Saudi, UAE, Bahraini, Egyptian statement

JEDDAH: A joint statement by the governments of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt have listed 59 individuals and 12 Qatari-affiliated entities on a combined list of what they described as "terrorist supporters."

The joint statement said that the list was written as a result of "Qatar’s actions in contravention of its commitments include supporting and harboring elements and organizations that threaten the National security of other states."

It added that Doha repeatedly ignored "calls for the fulfillment of its obligations under the Riyadh Agreement of 2013 and its associated Implementation Mechanisms, and in addition the Comprehensive Agreement of 2014"

The statement said that the majority of entities sanctioned are "linked to Qatar and are a manifestation of a Qatari government policy of duplicity. One that calls for combating terrorism, whilst simultaneously overseeing the financing, supporting and harboring a vast array of terrorist groups and terrorist financing networks".

List of designated individuals: