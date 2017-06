People gather at the site of car bomb attack near a government office in Karkh district in Baghdad, Iraq May 30, 2017. (REUTERS)

IRAQ: A suicide bomber blew himself up in a market in the town of Musayyib, south of Baghdad, on Friday killing at least 11 people, a police officer and a medic said.

“There are 11 dead and 17 wounded from a suicide attack targeting civilians in a market in the center of Musayyib,” a police lieutenant told AFP.

